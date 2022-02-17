ACAPS Briefing Note: Ukraine - Current humanitarian situation and outlook (17 February 2022)

Overview

Conflict has been affecting people’s lives and driving humanitarian needs in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Donbas region, since 2014. One consequence has been the separation of the country into the government-controlled areas (GCAs) and the non-government-controlled areas (NGCAs) with a 427km-long contact line, where most security incidents between government and non-government forces occur (OCHA 13/01/2022). There are five crossing points along the line, but only two are operational. The other three have been closed since March 2020 because of COVID-19 containment measures. Both COVID-19 measures and insecurity result in movement restrictions, limiting access to basic services, livelihood activities, and aid. As at January 2022, about 2.9 million people have humanitarian needs, with 1.6 million people coming from NGCAs. There are over 1.46 million registered IDPs. This number includes those who regularly cross the contact line to be registered as IDPs, which is a requirement to continue receiving pensions (UNHCR 05/03/2021; OCHA 14/01/2022; NRC 12/10/2020).

Recent developments pose a risk of ceasefire failure and conflict re-escalation, which could change the humanitarian situation in the country. From the end of 2021 to early 2022, over 100,000 Russian troops were deployed to the borders of Ukraine, both with eastern Russia and Belarus. There are reports of mutual military preparedness from Ukraine and Russia and the deployment of Russian troops (Bloomberg 17/12/2021; Al Jazeera 25/01/2022).

In case of any form of escalation of political or military tensions, civilian casualties, displacement, acute humanitarian needs, damages to infrastructure and public facilities, and access constraints are likely to increase. The degree of humanitarian impact, resulting additional needs, and the primary areas affected will vary depending on the form and time frame of escalation.