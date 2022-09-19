AAP messaging on humanitarian multi-purpose cash assistance in Ukraine - Updated as of 24th April

1) What is humanitarian multi-purpose cash assistance?

Humanitarian multipurpose Cash (MPC) assistance is a part of the humanitarian aid provided by some humanitarian organizations, including the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement, United Nations (UN) agencies, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the current crisis in Ukraine. Multipurpose cash assistance is provided to vulnerable households affected by the Russian invasion and focuses on acute needs. Humanitarian cash assistance programmes are offered and funded by international bodies and countries, implemented by humanitarian organizations, and coordinated with the Ukrainian government.

If you are affected by conflict or have fled the place of your permanent residence, multi-purpose cash assistance may help you meet your own basic needs in the ways you think are necessary.

Multipurpose cash is not restricted to specific products, goods, or services. You are the one to decide what you need to spend it on and where it is easiest for you to buy certain things. This type of aid also helps keep the economy up and running.

Humanitarian organizations are currently implementing cash assistance programs in several parts of Ukraine, working with local authorities and financial partners who provide banking and money transfer services. If you were affected by the conflict and had to flee your home, ensure that you are registered in the new oblast for state assistance or with a humanitarian organization where you are currently staying to ensure you can be considered for assistance.

2) Is humanitarian cash assistance free of charge?

Yes, all assistance provided by humanitarian organizations, including cash, food, medicines, and services, is free of charge. Suppose someone offers assistance or access to assistance in return for payment of goods, money, or services or claims part of the assistance or cash provided after receiving it. In that case, these individuals do not represent humanitarian or State organizations.

If you wish to, you should register your complaint against those people.

The humanitarian community (UN, NGOs, and implementing partners) aligns with a zerotolerance policy against sexual exploitation and abuse. Please find here what is considered inappropriate behavior. If you experience or witness any misconduct, please write to seareferral@un.org or call 0-800-309-110 /0-800-30-77-11 / 0-800-331-800. Confidentiality is guaranteed.