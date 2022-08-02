7 killed and 19 injured in Russian cluster bomb strike on a bus stop in Mykolaiv’s Korabelnyi district, 29 July

By Chiara Torelli

In the morning of 29 July 2022, 7 civilians were killed and 19 injured when a Russian cluster bomb targeted a bus stop in Mykolaiv’s Korabelnyi district, destroying the bus stop and damaging nearby buildings.

This is the 10th time AOAV has recorded explosive weapons targeting public transport and transport-related infrastructure in Ukraine since Feb 2022. Explosive weapon attacks on public transport and transport-related infrastructure have resulted in a reported 181 civilian casualties (56 killed, 125 injured). Civilians account for 98% of the total 186 casualties of explosive weapon use on public transport and transport-related infrastructure in that time in Ukraine.

7 March: 9 killed (5 civilians, 4 soldiers) in a Russian airstrike on the airport, Vinnytsia

22 March: ​​Russian rocket strike on railway station killed 1 person and destroyed station, shutting down train passage, Dnipro

8 Apr: At least 39 were killed and 87 injured in a Russian rocket strike on a train station evacuating civilians, Kramatorsk, Donetsk

10 Apr: 6 emergency workers (civilian) were injured in a Russian airstrike on Dnipro International Airport

22 May: One civilian was killed and four injured in a Russian missile attack in Malyn

02 June: Five civilians injured in Russian missile attack on rail lines, Lviv

04 Jul: Journalist (Andrei Alekseyev) injured by shrapnel in likely Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk train station

14 Jul: Two civilians killed and three injured in howitzer artillery shelling of a bus station in the centre of Donetsk; Russia/Ukraine trading blame

29 Jul: Seven civilians killed and 19 injured in Russian cluster munitions attack on a bus stop in Mykolaiv's Korabelnyi District; bus stop destroyed

30 Jul: At least one man was killed in the Russian shelling of a railway repair depot in Bakhmut; the depot was destroyed

From 2010 to Feb 2022, AOAV recorded 24 incidents of explosive weapon use targeting public transport and transport-related infrastructure in Ukraine, resulting in 557 civilian casualties (367 killed, 190 injured). Civilian casualties account for 83% of the total 671 casualties of explosive weapon use on public transport and transport-related infrastructure in Ukraine in that time.

Globally, AOAV has recorded 693 incidents of explosive weapon use targeting public transport and transport-related infrastructure since 2010, resulting in a reported 12,874 civilian casualties (4,023 killed, 8,841 injured). Of these, at least 427 women have been recorded, and 423 children. Civilians account for 92% of the total 13,986 casualties when explosive weapons have been used on public transport and transport-related infrastructure in that time.

Non-state actors are the reported perpetrators in the case of 41% (283) of those incidents, and 48% (6,187) of the civilian casualties. State actors are the reported perpetrators in the case of 11% (77) of those incidents, and 10% (1,306) of the civilian casualties.

Syria, Russia, Iran, Saudi-led coalitions, and Ukraine are the leading state perpetrators for civilian casualties of explosive weapon use targeting public transport and transport-related infrastructure.

Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan, and Nigeria are the most affected countries for civilian casualties of explosive weapon use targeting public transport and transport-related infrastructure.

AOAV’s casualty figures represent the lowest of estimations in terms of the number of people killed and injured by explosive weapon use. In an effort to quantify the explicit harm caused by specific explosive weapons, AOAV solely records incident-specific casualty figures, as reported in English-language media.

AOAV condemns the use of violence against civilians and the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. All actors should stop using explosive weapons with wide-area effects where there is likely to be a high concentration of civilians.