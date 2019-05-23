6 medical facilities open after renovation in Kharkiv thanks to EIB loans

On May 22, 2019, six medical facilities opened after the large-scale renovation and modernization in Kharkiv thanks to long-term low-interest loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union. As it was announced at the official ceremony in Kharkiv, the EIB invests about UAH 53.8 million in these six medical infrastructure sub-projects under the Early Recovery Programme (ERP). Each project also includes a contribution from the Kharkiv oblast budget in the amount of at least 20% of the total cost of the works.

“Our Early Recovery Programme was specifically developed to help people of Eastern Ukraine, including thousands of IDPs, deal with tough challenges they are facing following the armed conflict. This EUR 200 mln programme is part of our overall EUR 5.8 bln portfolio in Ukraine. It aims at improving living standards for people in terms of housing, healthcare and education. And it is a convincing proof that as an EU Priority Partner, Ukraine can greatly benefit from EU support and financing. We are happy to provide help where it is needed most and that it will directly impact the lives of ordinary citizens,” Jean-Erik De Zagon, Head of EIB Representation in Ukraine, noted.

The renovation in 6 hospitals lasted between 2018 and 2019 and involved the major repairs of the hospitals’ buildings, including the replacement of roofs, windows and heating, lighting, water and electricity supply networks. These 6 sub-projects are:

Polyclinic building of Kharkiv Oblast Clinical Hospital – Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine Centre: interior repairs, roof reconstruction Kharkiv Oblast Specialized Radiation Protection Clinic: interior repairs of the clinic’s buildings Kharkiv Oblast Clinical Perinatal Centre: major repairs of the façade and premises Kharkiv Oblast Traumatology Hospital: major repair of the anesthesiology and intensive care unit, the physiotherapy department Kharkiv Oblast Children’s Hospital: the building façade thermo-insulation Kharkiv Oblast Children’s Clinical Hospital № 1: major repairs of the complex of buildings

In total, 13 sub-projects for the repairs of 10 medical institutions are implemented under the ERP in Kharkiv. The total contribution by the EIB into these projects in Kharkiv is about UAH 140.6 million. The following 7 sub-projects in 5 hospitals will be completed by the end of 2019:

Kharkiv Oblast Children's Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital: (1) major repairs of the medical units, roof reconstruction and windows replacement Kharkiv Oblast Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital: (2) major repairs of the medical unit, roof reconstruction and windows replacement Kharkiv Oblast Clinical Anti-Tuberculosis Dispensary № 7: (3) major repairs of the premises Kharkiv Oblast Centre for the Prevention and Control of AIDS: (4) major repairs of the façade and premises Kharkiv Oblast Clinical Hospital – Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine Centre: (5) a complete overhaul of the ophthalmology department H-3, the educational and diagnostic building M-9, premises of medical building M-9; (6) major repairs of the surgery department building B-4; (7) major repair of medical block premises CH-9.

As of February 2019, 131,000 internally displaced persons from Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts were registered in Kharkiv oblast. This creates significant pressure on schools, hospitals and other infrastructure objects. In this context, at the Ukrainian government’s request, the EIB is successfully financing investments into recovery of critical infrastructure in the affected areas, and basic needs to ensure decent living conditions for displaced people and host communities.

“Renovation of these medical facilities means not only improved working conditions for the hundreds of doctors and other staff of the clinics and hospitals in Kharkiv, but hopefully thousands of satisfied patients, including children, pregnant women, and Internally Displaced Persons. Some of these houses that have not seen a renovation for decades have now new heating, ventilation and water systems, new sewage systems, and new windows. This is a result of hard work and effective cooperation between the EU and Government partners on all levels. But healthcare is not only about newly renovated hospitals, the EU also fully supports the ongoing healthcare reform in the country, which will lead to a better healthcare for all Ukrainian citizens,” said Dr. Annika Weidemann, Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine.

The Early Recovery Programme for 2015-2021 was developed by the European Investment Bank together with the European Union and the government of Ukraine. It provides EUR 200 million in multi-sector framework loans to restore schools, hospitals, dormitories, social centers, infrastructure and living conditions for internally displaced people. It covers five eastern oblasts of Ukraine: the Ukrainian government-controlled areas in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and adjacent Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia oblasts.

The ERP is implemented by the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is helping to monitor implementation of the programme.

“Today we are reaping the benefits of the strategic partnership between central and oblast authorities in Ukraine, the EIB, and UNDP,” said the UNDP Resident Representative Dafina Gercheva. “Our collective efforts have contributed to improved quality of medical care for the residents of Kharkiv region and internally displaced persons from the east of Ukraine”.

As of May 2019, a total of 281 sub-projects worth EUR 85 million have been approved under ERP. Presently EIB together with the Ministry are screening next batch of submitted 324 sub-projects.

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the European Union's bank. It is the long-term lending institution of the EU and is the only bank owned by and representing the interests of the European Union Member States. The EIB has been working in Ukraine since 2007. As of April 2019, the EIB had a portfolio of loans in the amount of EUR 5.8 billion for Ukraine for energy, transport, environment, the support for local government and the private sector.

