5OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 52/2021 issued on 4 March 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 11 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 102 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 36 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.