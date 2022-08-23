24th August: half a year since the start of the war in Ukraine

The NGO Educo urges that education for children affected by the conflict must be prioritised

Half a year into the war in Ukraine, which broke out on 24 February, the NGO Educo urges that education for children and adolescents affected by the conflict be a priority. "Unfortunately this war is dragging on. In humanitarian crises, education is sometimes neglected and perceived as less pressing, but six months into the conflict it is urgent to focus on education for the children affected by this war," says Pilar Orenes, Executive Director of the NGO.

As a member of ChildFund Alliance, Educo supports educational programs in Ukraine as well as refugee families in Moldova. Throughout the summer, it has run summer camps in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, located in the far west of the country and a major centre for the arrival of displaced people, and has also run summer camps and other programs to support families who have taken refuge in Moldova. "We will continue to support children in Ukraine, and when the summer is over we will provide online education and recreational activities for children affected by the war," says Orenes: "We must put education at the forefront, because the future of hundreds of thousands of children and the future of the country depend on it”.

The NGO condemns the fact that during these six months of conflict, many educational institutions have become targets of attack, in violation of international laws of war. "An attack on a school is an attack on children, on the civilian population and on a place that provides training and protection for children," laments Orenes.

Since the beginning of the war, 261 education centres have been destroyed and more than 2000 have been damaged, according to data from the Ukraine government’s Education Ministry. The Executive Director of Educo points out that "children affected by conflict need spaces to learn in, but also moments of leisure and free time, places where they can be protected from the many threats that often lurk in this type of context, such as all kinds of abuse or trafficking".

Education at the centre Educo points out that in order for the education of children affected by war to be at the centre, it is necessary to maintain and reinforce commitments from institutions and governments to this cause. Spain has so far contributed more than 14 million euros to the UN appeal, which places it in 17th place on the list of donors, having made a contribution of 0.6% of the total. Within this amount of 14.3 million, more than 8.6 million has been allocated to children and 1.4 million to education.

About Educo:

Educo is a global development NGO focused on education child protection and child participation, which works in 14 countries carrying out projects in which more than 1.6 million children and young people participate.