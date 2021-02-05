2020 Ukraine Humanitarian Fund update (as of 31 January 2021)

The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF), launched in March 2019, mobilizes resources for humanitarian actors to make funding directly available to humanitarian partners operating in eastern Ukraine so they can deliver timely and effective life-saving assistance and protection to the most vulnerable people.

It provides funding to both national and international humanitarian organizations for activities that are in line with the United Nations and Partners’ Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan.

Between January and December 2020, a total of US$ 10.8 million has been allocated and committed to 30 projects targeting over 565,000 people in need in eastern Ukraine.

Projects' implementation started in 2020 and will continue in 2021.