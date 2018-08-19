2018 UN Social Cohesion and Reconciliation Index for Eastern Ukraine: Frontier communities of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts: a neglected resource

Introduction

The contact line (CL) stretches for 487 kilometers between the GCAs and non-government controlled areas (NGCAs) of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In addition to being exposed to the life-threatening dangers associated with armed conflict, the population living along the CL also faces lack of access to basic services, scarcity of economic opportunities, and broken family ties and friendships due to the division between the GCAs and NGCAs.

Building on numerous regular assessments covering the humanitarian situation, economic conditions and need for protection of people and communities living along or in close proximity to the CL,1 this brief identifies entry points for recovery initiatives that also help to strengthen the social fabric of conflictaffected communities. It highlights the main differences between the population living close to the CL and that living in other GCAs of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as the differences between the Donetsk oblast CL and Luhansk oblast CL. This brief seeks to highlight that, while the two oblasts and the two segments of the CL share some characteristics, they also demonstrate significant differences.

Understanding these differences is essential to designing more responsive, tailored community-based recovery interventions that will have greater potential for impact.

The findings summarized in this report are based on the results of 700 face-to-face interviews with people residing within 15 kilometers of the CL on the GCA side. The indicators presented in this brief were selected according to their statistically significant difference, not by the overall value of each indicator.2 In other words, indicators that did not show significant differences between areas close to the CL and other parts of the oblast are not addressed in this brief. For a more comprehensive understanding of which indicators may have particular importance for social cohesion in eastern Ukraine, this brief should be read in conjunction with the USE 2018 thematic briefs.