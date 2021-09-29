100 residents of Donetsk and Zaporizhia oblasts will receive grants to start their own business

The joint grant program of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and GIZ "Promoting the improvement of the economic situation of vulnerable groups in the Sea of ​​Azov" will teach entrepreneurship to residents of Berdyansk, Melitopol and Pologi districts of Zaporozhye region and Mariupol district of Donetsk region. Of the 400 program participants, 100 will receive grants to start their own businesses. This was announced by representatives of the ILO and GIZ at press conferences held in Maruipol and Zaporizhia and as part of the launch of the grant program.

GIZ project director Dev id Fühtyohann stressed that the grant program will primarily focus on supporting vulnerable groups.

"One of the main goals of this project is to support small and medium-sized businesses, because micro, small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the economy and a stimulus for economic growth and job creation, " said a GIZ spokesman at a press conference in Zaporizhia Regional State Administration. . - Due to the capture of the Kerch Strait and the Crimea, and due to the conflict in the East in the Azov region, certain problems arose. The result was an economic downturn and job losses. Internally displaced persons (IDPs), single parents, the elderly, people with disabilities and anti-terrorist operation veterans suffered the most. That is why the German government has decided to support vulnerable groups through a joint project of GIZ and the International Labor Organization.

Deputy Head of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration Ruslan Shikhanov noted that one of the main problems in the Zaporizhia region is the organization of employment of internally displaced persons and thanked the representatives of GIZ and the ILO for their support:

"Many of them [IDPs] are planning or have already started their own business. Therefore, we see IDPs as a huge potential that can be a driving force of reforms for the development of the economy in the region and the state as a whole. H Asha main goal - to do everything to make our region has become a worthy home for them, to help adjust to new realities and create mutual friendly atmosphere for internally displaced persons and host communities. I am confident that cooperation with GIZ and the ILO within the project will only deepen . "

Under the grant program, participants will be taught to create their own business idea and write a business plan during a three-day training course. A competition will be held later to determine the winners who will receive financial support in the form of mini-grants to start their own business.

The International Labor Organization will train future entrepreneurs under the world's largest entrepreneurship program "Start and Improve Your Business", which is currently being successfully implemented in more than 100 countries and has been operating in Ukraine for 10 years.

"In the last three years alone, 2,300 entrepreneurs in Ukraine have been trained under this program, and I want to emphasize that most of them are women, " said Georgy Morozov, the ILO's national project coordinator .

The authors of the 100 most successful business plans will receive a cash prize of up to 2,500 euros for starting their own business. The organizers will provide participants with training materials and food during the training.

The ILO representative explained that the grant program will consist of three stages:

"First, program participants will learn to develop their own business plans, marketing plans, learn about the peculiarities of working with staff, procurement, taxation, costing, financial planning, sources and raising start-up capital. - said Georgy Morozov . - Next, participants will be asked to develop a business plan for their idea. ILO trainers, as well as GIZ business consultants , will support and accompany the contestants in this process. We have already started accepting applications for the first stage of training. "

In turn, Deputy Mayor Mário Mr Ola Sergey Orlov called on residents and the area also participate in the grant program of the ILO and GIZ :

“ We are making a lot of efforts to develop micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the city, I would say that this is our strategic goal, within the new strategy of Mariupol until 2030. I would like, as in our glorious past, in our city, to become fashionable again. We welcome and support the start of our own business and pay special attention to it. I urge everyone to join the grant program of our partners GIZ and the International Labor Organization. "

To participate in the grant program, anyone interested will need to fill out a small questionnaire, after which ILO trainers will make an initial selection and contact potential participants. Links to the registration form and more detailed information about the grant program can be found on the website of the NGO "Group", which is a partner of the ILO and GIZ in the implementation of the grant program. Registration for the program lasts until September 30, 2021.

The initiative is implemented within the project "Promoting economic activity of vulnerable groups, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the regions of the Sea of ​​Azov", implemented by the International Labor Organization (ILO) in cooperation with the Federal Company Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the Federal Government of Germany.

For media relations, please contact: Olena Laba, ILO Communications Specialist , tel. +38 (063) 405-85-20; email : laba @ ilo . org