Worry as more people are displaced by floods

The water and environment ministry recently indicated that the Lake Victoria water level is increasing and that it is likely to surpass the highest mark.

KAMPALA - The joint security task force has expressed fears of the floods displacing more people. The rising water levels from the lakes and rivers across the country have already displaced a lot of people.

In Masaka alone, the rising water levels of Lake Victoria have displaced over 5000 people. The Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said most affected people are from the landing sites of Lambu, Kalanga, Biswa, Dimo, Mawambo and Namirembe.

“Many houses have been submerged and electric poles have fallen leaving the whole area without the electricity and exposing the community to the danger of electrocution,” he said.

The water and environment ministry recently indicated that the Lake Victoria water level is increasing and that it is likely to surpass the highest mark ever of 13.42 meters that occurred in May 1965.

The ministry has attributed the rising levels of the water to the prolonged rain in the catchment of the lake sitting in Uganda and East African countries namely Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Center in Kampala, Enanga said that in Kyotera district, the villages in Kasensero town council including Kagera, Kitende, Central zone, Kabarama and Kamwanyi have been submerged.

“Kyotera-Kasensero road is impassable and travelers are now using canoes and tractors to cross. Kasensero Police Station has been sub-merged and temporarily evacuated to a safer place,” he said.

In Kalangala district, Enanga said, several beaches including, Namirembe, Pearl Gardens, Brovad, Kingfisher and Shaban have been submerged.

“The rising water levels from the shores of Lake Victoria have also adversely affected the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) and its operations,” he said.

Enanga added that the rising water levels on the shores of Lake Albert has led to the submerging of homesteads, destruction of roads and crops in the villages of Dei, Awullu and Kayonga in Dei parish, Panyimur sub-county in Pakwach district.

“A total of 778 homesteads have been displaced by increasing water levels. Efforts are ongoing by the district authorities to seek relief assistance for the displaced persons from the ministry of disaster preparedness and refugees,” he said.

The rising water levels on Lake Kyoga, River Nile and North Kyoga, Enanga said has also led to the submerging of landing sites and destruction of roads, homesteads and crops.

In Amolatar district, the affected sub-counties are Namasale, Agwingiri, Muntu and Agikdak where gardens have been submerged and crops destroyed.

“In Apac district, Ibuge sub-county, Akokoro road connecting the ferry to Nakasongola has been flooded. The surrounding landing sites and docking areas on the shores of Lake Kyoga have been submerged making transport a challenge.

While in Chegere sub-county homesteads and crops in proximity to River Nile have been submerged and gardens destroyed especially those near Kidilani landing site,” he said.

In Kwania district, Nambyeso landing site has been submerged and the communities residing there have been relocated.

“Similarly floods from Lake Kwania have affected communities residing at Alido landing site in Alido parish in Chawente sub-county,” he said.

