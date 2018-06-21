21 Jun 2018

World Vision Uganda: West Nile Refugee Response Situation Report | May 1 - May 31 2018

Report
from World Vision
Published on 19 Jun 2018
Download PDF (513.55 KB)

Key Messages

• Every day, refugees fleeing South Sudan arrive at Uganda’s borders, escaping violent conflict, a deteriorating economic situation and lack of basic services. Since 2013, more than 1 million South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Uganda and 85 per cent of these refugees are women and children.

• South Sudanese children fled into Uganda after being exposed to intense levels of violence, malnutrition, exploitation and other forms of abuse. The effect of this exposure needs to be mitigated.

• Hostility between the host community and refugees has caused security incidents and continues to rise. There is an urgent need for more social cohesion projects to bridge the gap between refugees and the surrounding Ugandan communities.

• The majority of refugees continue to rely on food assistance, although a growing recognition of the need to assist refugees to engage in activities that help them earn income to be more self-sustainable. Approaches that emphasises partnerships with local businesses, reductions of subsidies and demand-driven, marketbased, livelihoods support are needed.

• World Vision has embraced refugees running from South Sudan’s violent conflict and arriving in Uganda since 2014. The organization’s humanitarian response assists people moments after they cross the border and as they adjust to life as a refugee in Uganda. Currently,
World Vision’s response serves more than 500,000 refugees and host community members every month and aims to expand its programming to meet the needs.

