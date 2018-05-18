World Vision Uganda: West Nile Refugee Response Situation Report | Apr 01 - Apr 30 2018

Key messages

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from South Sudan though the daily average arrival rate has gone down compared to the last 6 months. On average 100+ people are being received daily compared to 2,000+ that where being registered daily mid-2017. Children constitute 61 per cent of the refugees. The ongoing active conflict in South Sudan causes the continued influx. New arrivals also mention that they are crossing to Uganda so that their children can access good education and health care services.

World Vision’s longterm recovery programmes for refugees and host communities are ongoing.

Programmes are geared towards empowering refugees and host communities to be self-reliant, mainly through boosting household incomes. In line with this, in April 2018, World Vision assisted 100 farmers’ groups by distributing 200 bulls and 100 ox-ploughs to enable them to cultivate fields for growing crops. Additionally, goats have also been distributed to refugees and host communities in Omugo and Palorinya settlements.

World Vision’s two motorized water systems for refugees and host communities at Bidibidi refugee settlement are fully complete. More than 30,000 people are now receiving clean and safe drinking water from our systems.