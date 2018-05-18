18 May 2018

World Vision Uganda: West Nile Refugee Response Situation Report | Apr 01 - Apr 30 2018

Report
from World Vision
Published on 10 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (613.06 KB)

Key messages

  • Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from South Sudan though the daily average arrival rate has gone down compared to the last 6 months. On average 100+ people are being received daily compared to 2,000+ that where being registered daily mid-2017. Children constitute 61 per cent of the refugees. The ongoing active conflict in South Sudan causes the continued influx. New arrivals also mention that they are crossing to Uganda so that their children can access good education and health care services.

  • World Vision’s longterm recovery programmes for refugees and host communities are ongoing.
    Programmes are geared towards empowering refugees and host communities to be self-reliant, mainly through boosting household incomes. In line with this, in April 2018, World Vision assisted 100 farmers’ groups by distributing 200 bulls and 100 ox-ploughs to enable them to cultivate fields for growing crops. Additionally, goats have also been distributed to refugees and host communities in Omugo and Palorinya settlements.

  • World Vision’s two motorized water systems for refugees and host communities at Bidibidi refugee settlement are fully complete. More than 30,000 people are now receiving clean and safe drinking water from our systems.

  • More than 1.3 Million South Sudanese are displaced in Uganda, the majority due to the ongoing conflict in South Sudan. The Ugandan government has kept its borders open despite severe funding shortfall. In 2018, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Fillipo Grandi launched a new funding appeal for US$1.5 billion to support refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.