World Vision Uganda: Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (2021-2025)

World Vision collaborates with communities, government, sponsors, donors, civil society and the private sector to reach the most vulnerable children, because we believe every child deserves life in all its fullness. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

Our Uganda Country Strategy (2021-2025) seeks to contribute to the improved and sustained well-being of 5.2 million vulnerable children in Uganda. The priority areas were carefully identified and prioritised through a national vulnerability mapping aligned with the National Development plan III and Sustainable Development Goals.

GOAL

To contribute to increased access to clean water, improved sanitation and adoption of appropriate hygiene behaviour change practices in communities, health care facilities and schools.

What will SUCCESS look like?

Reduced maternal and child mortality and morbidity rates.

Increased community knowledge and adoption of appropriate sanitation and hygiene practices.

Strengthened community WASH structure to deliver clean water and proper sanitation and hygiene services.

Improved attitudes and support from communities to promote good sanitation and hygiene practices.

Who will we IMPACT

Girls and boys in school.

Health workers and patients.

Households.

Faith, cultural and community leaders

How do we ACHIEVE this?