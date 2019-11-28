28 Nov 2019

World Vision Uganda: Situation Report | October 1 - October 31, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 14 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (593.02 KB)

Key Messages

• Newly arriving South Sudanese and Congolese refugees: Despite the reduction in funding, Uganda is projected to receive an additional 155, 000 new arrivals, mainly from South Sudan and DRC, by the end of 2019 bringing the population to over 1.4 million persons of concern. In October, 2,167 people of concern were received from South Sudan, majority of these are women and children. 4,016 Congolese refugees were received from DRC in the South West (Kyaka II and Kyangwali).

• Heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds and hailstorms that started around mid-August 2019 in most parts of the country have resulted into flooding, causing destruction of shelter, infrastructure, crops and production. According to the Disaster Preparedness Office of the Prime Minister, over 15,500 homes have been destroyed by floods in the past 4 months. The most affected villages are in Teso, Bugisu and Bukedi sub-regions, as well as Kigezi. The population in these sub-regions and districts have experienced severe loss of livelihood assets and common user infrastructure such as schools. To safeguard against continued flooding in the coming weeks, communities require support to reinforce embankments in high-risk areas.

• Food security: According to UNHCR/OPM, Uganda now hosts a total of 1,347,360 refugees and asylum seekers. Arrival rates have declined in 2019, driven largely by the relative peace in South Sudan and reduced displacement risk in DRC. Ongoing humanitarian food assistance is expected to support Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes in these populations through December, when anticipated ration cuts between January and May will likely lead to Crisis (IPC Phase 3). The flood-affected population are in need of food assistance as reports indicate that many agricultural fields were flooded leading to loss of crops.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.