World Vision Uganda: Situation Report | October 1 - October 31, 2019

Key Messages

• Newly arriving South Sudanese and Congolese refugees: Despite the reduction in funding, Uganda is projected to receive an additional 155, 000 new arrivals, mainly from South Sudan and DRC, by the end of 2019 bringing the population to over 1.4 million persons of concern. In October, 2,167 people of concern were received from South Sudan, majority of these are women and children. 4,016 Congolese refugees were received from DRC in the South West (Kyaka II and Kyangwali).

• Heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds and hailstorms that started around mid-August 2019 in most parts of the country have resulted into flooding, causing destruction of shelter, infrastructure, crops and production. According to the Disaster Preparedness Office of the Prime Minister, over 15,500 homes have been destroyed by floods in the past 4 months. The most affected villages are in Teso, Bugisu and Bukedi sub-regions, as well as Kigezi. The population in these sub-regions and districts have experienced severe loss of livelihood assets and common user infrastructure such as schools. To safeguard against continued flooding in the coming weeks, communities require support to reinforce embankments in high-risk areas.

• Food security: According to UNHCR/OPM, Uganda now hosts a total of 1,347,360 refugees and asylum seekers. Arrival rates have declined in 2019, driven largely by the relative peace in South Sudan and reduced displacement risk in DRC. Ongoing humanitarian food assistance is expected to support Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes in these populations through December, when anticipated ration cuts between January and May will likely lead to Crisis (IPC Phase 3). The flood-affected population are in need of food assistance as reports indicate that many agricultural fields were flooded leading to loss of crops.