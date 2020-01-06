06 Jan 2020

World Vision Uganda: Situation Report | November 1 - November 30, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 16 Dec 2019
Key Messages

  • More than 90,000 new refugees have arrived in Uganda as of 2019 (UNHCR). Despite this, there has been a decline refugee crisis funding. This has significantly affected child protection sector, where World Vision developed an appeal. In November, 1,387 people of concern were received from South Sudan (of whom 511 are children) and 3,877 Congolese refugees from DRC.

  • Children as peace builders: Over 600 Children supported under Korea funded Integrated protection project in Omugo refugee settlement expressed their experiences, feelings and perceptions about conflict and peace through poems, stories, songs and pictures developed into albums and disseminated to fellow children for peaceful environments.

  • Working to improve food quality: 2,500 vulnerable refugee and host families were trained on post harvest handling and equipment, value addition of vegetables & crops under ‘Omugo Livelihoods and Food Security Project’ that aims at increasing the volume and quality of food, create potential for employment and income opportunities.

  • Child advocacy: Advocacy for children’s rights was integrated in other services like health, food assistance, nutrition, wash and livelihoods as child protection enables children to access a wide range of services as per their rights as enshrined in the UN convention for the rights of children.

