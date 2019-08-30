World Vision Uganda: Situation Report | July 1 - July 31, 2019

Key messages

• Newly arriving South Sudanese and Congolese refugees: Despite the reduction in funding, Uganda is projected to receive an additional 155, 000 new arrivals, mainly from South Sudan and DRC, by the end of 2019 bringing the population to over 1.4 million persons of concern. In the month of July alone, 944 people of concern were received from South Sudan, the majority of these are women and children. While 6,490 Congolese refugees were received from DRC in the South West.

• Partnering for peace: World Vision Korea is funding a peacebuilding program that is empowering children as peacebuilders. So far, 280 children from 8 peace clubs in Arua are promoting peace within the settlement and host community. They do this through dance and drama and airing peace messages on local radio stations. The aim is to promote peaceful coexistence and social cohesion.

• Strengthening protection capacity: As a way of building a stronger protection ring around children in their communities, World Vision has engaged and strengthened the capacity of community protection structures to protect children. These include child protection committees, Refugee welfare councils, and foster parents. Child Protection related activities and interventions reached a total of 48,943 children inWest Nile.

• Promoting a saving culture: World Vision with funding from the Austria Development Agency has formed 100 new savings and development clusters comprising of 2,500 members from the host and refugee community in Omugo Sub County.The members have been trained and provided with start-up kits.The aim is to promote household income and enterprise.