World Vision Uganda: Situation Report | December 1 - December 31, 2019

Key messages

Newly arriving South Sudanese and Congolese refugees: According to the UNHCR, Uganda received 94,725 new refugee arrivals in 2019. Arrival rates have reduced in 2019, driven largely by the relative peace in South Sudan and reduced displacements in the DRC.

Children as peace builders: Children suffer most from conflict. They are also a great vehicle for change in communities. In December, World Vision supported 420 children in Imvepi and 244 from Omugo refugee settlements to participate in the 16 Days of activism against Gender Based Violence.

World Vision continued to implement projects that provide services to both refugee and host community beneficiaries. Refugees and host members were integrated and linked in joint activities like trainings and saving groups as a sustainable approach. The peaceful co-existence has enabled refugees and host families to share common resources like grazing land and access to social services like health centres, schools, markets, church/mosque and water points.