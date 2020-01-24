24 Jan 2020

World Vision Uganda: Situation Report | December 1 - December 31, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 21 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (598.03 KB)

Key messages

  • Newly arriving South Sudanese and Congolese refugees: According to the UNHCR, Uganda received 94,725 new refugee arrivals in 2019. Arrival rates have reduced in 2019, driven largely by the relative peace in South Sudan and reduced displacements in the DRC.

  • Children as peace builders: Children suffer most from conflict. They are also a great vehicle for change in communities. In December, World Vision supported 420 children in Imvepi and 244 from Omugo refugee settlements to participate in the 16 Days of activism against Gender Based Violence.

  • World Vision continued to implement projects that provide services to both refugee and host community beneficiaries. Refugees and host members were integrated and linked in joint activities like trainings and saving groups as a sustainable approach. The peaceful co-existence has enabled refugees and host families to share common resources like grazing land and access to social services like health centres, schools, markets, church/mosque and water points.

  • Given the protracted nature of the emergency and the long history of displacement in West Nile Region there is need for programs that address deep rooted issues within communities such as harmful cultural practices, alcoholism, discos and drug abuse that affect community development and negatively affect child well-being.

