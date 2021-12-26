World Vision Uganda: Education (2021 - 2025)

World Vision collaborates with communities, government, sponsors, donors, civil society and the private sector to reach the most vulnerable children because we believe every child deserves life in all its fullness. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

The Country Strategy (2021-2025) seeks to contribute to the improved and sustained well-being of 5.2 million vulnerable children in Uganda. The priority areas were carefully identified and prioritised through a national vulnerability mapping aligned with the National Development plan III and Sustainable Development Goals.

GOAL

To contribute to increased number of primary school children who can read.

What will SUCCESS look like?

Effective and inclusive teaching and learning processes adopted through:

Increased teacher capacity through training, support supervision and mentorship. Improved access to age appropriate and relevant teaching and learning materials. Boosting school management and leadership to support literacy activities.

Children participate fully in school and literacy centres/community reading clubs by ensuring:

Parents support literacy activities at school and at home. Communities establish literacy centers. Children participate in reading clubs.

Improved access to safe, conducive and inclusive learning environments: