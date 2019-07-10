World Vision Uganda: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | May 1 - May 31, 2019

Key Messages

New arrivals: In the month of May, 7,414 new arrivals have been registered with 3,554 people of concern received from South Sudan and 3,860 from DR Congo, majority of whom are women and children. They have been settled in Omugo, an extension of Rhino camp in West Nile as well as Kyaka II and Kyangwali settlements in South Western Uganda

• Skills training: World Vision in Partnership with WFP under the General Food assistance (GFA) project sponsored, successfully trained and graduated 100 vulnerable youths from Bidibidi and Imvepi refugee settlements in vocational skills training in May. The seven vocational courses offered at Koboko Technical Institute include motor vehicle mechanics, tailoring and garment cutting, catering and hotel management, building and concrete practice, carpentry and joinery, electrical installation and hair dressing and beauty management.

• Funding: UNHCR had received only 11% of their required funding by March 2019, creating gaps in many sectors. World Vision is grateful for the sustained support of our donors and partners who give to the work of World Vision and calls upon donors and other willing partners to prioritise long term funding as it transitions from in-kind for food and livelihoods to empowering refugees with self-reliance and income generating activities.

• Increasing pressure on the environment: According to the 2018 joint, inter agency Multi-sector Needs Assessment (MNSA), 93% of refugee and host community households depend on fuel wood for cooking with only 45% of refugee and 20% of host community households reporting use of energy saving stoves.