14 Jun 2019

World Vision Uganda: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | April 01 - April 30, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (644.85 KB)

Key Messages

Continued Influx: So far in 2019, 32,998 refugees and asylum seekers from South Sudan (14,978), DRC (16,501) and Burundi (1,519) have been received and settled in Uganda despite the reduction in funding. In the Month of April alone, there has been registered increase in the number of new arrivals (SSD - 4,307 DRC – 4,561 and BDI – 9 refugees). The majority of the new arrivals are women and children and have been settled in South West and West Nile refugee settlements.

Employment: Assessment reports indicate about 80% youth unemployment in both the host and refugee communities. This leads to crime and insecurity. World Vision in partnership with UNDP and Government of Japan has made efforts to address this challenge through providing employment in form of cash for work and self-employment for 800 people in Imvepi and Bidibidi settlements. The cash for work efforts contributed to environmental restoration by establishing 8 hectares of woodlots and approximately 45.3 km of access roads leading to schools and markets.

Funding: UNHCR had received only 11% of their required funding by March 2019, creating gaps in many sectors. World Vision is grateful for the sustained support of our donors and partners. The focus is now on prioritizing long term programming through transitioning from in-kind emergency support to refugees to empowering refugees with self-reliance and income generating activities Increased pressure on the environment: According to the 2018 joint inter agency Multi-sector Needs Assessment (MNSA), 93% of refugee and host community households depend on fuel wood for cooking with only 45% of refugee and 20% of host community households reporting use of energy saving stoves.

