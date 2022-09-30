World Vision Uganda Annual Report 2021

World Vision is driven by our desire to serve God and transform the lives of vulnerable children. Guided by more than 70 years of experience and expertise, our dedicated staff employ proven, effective development and relief practices to empower communities to become self-sufficient and bring real, lasting change.

This report looks at the impact of World Vision work in Uganda over the past year and looks forward to our future as we continue to serve the most vulnerable populations in some of the most hard-to-reach areas and fragile contexts.