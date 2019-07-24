World Vision Uganda Annual Report 2018

Message from the Chair of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of World Vision Uganda are a group of volunteers who are passionate about the success and growth of World Vision’s ministry in this country. On their behalf, I am delighted to present the 2018 Annual Report to our partners, and to those who are thinking about partnering with us.

We give glory to God for an eventful year. We released Gilbert Kamanga to continue his leadership journey with World Vision Tanzania, and in May 2018 we welcomed Jason Evans as our new National Director. Under his leadership, we trust that we will continue World Vision’s remarkable journey in Uganda.

Our strategy in Uganda aims to be aligned to the global World Vision strategy, “Our Promise”. It drives us to seek out more children in the most fragile places and bring them the hope of life in all its fullness. I am grateful, then, that our development work expanded this year to new operational areas of Pajule, Wol and Lalogi Lakwana, in northern Uganda. We pray for increased funding to allow us to reach more vulnerable children in the years ahead.

Together with our partners, we reached more than 770,000 refugees with lifesaving support. The number fleeing war in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan – especially children and women – continues to rise.

Alert to new challenges, our staff are preparing communities to face the threat of Ebola emerging on our western border.

We are grateful to all our partners, donors, sponsors and volunteers for your continued partnership, support and prayers.

You have made it part of your ministry to offer life in all its fullness to the children of Uganda, and we value your trust.

May God bless you,

Monica B. Chibita Chair, Board of Directors 2018 Annual Report 3 From