Women and Youth Resilience Project - WAYREP Baseline Report (December 2020)

SECTION ONE: BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT

Project Overview

CARE International in Uganda is a leading humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting poverty and social injustice. It places special emphasis on investing in women and girls based on decades of experience which shows that promoting gender equality benefits communities as a whole. Funded by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and in partnership with CARE Austria, CARE International in Uganda is implementing the five year Women and Youth Resilience Project (WAYREP, 2019-2024).

WAYREP’s overall objective is to “Strengthen the resilience of refugee and Ugandan women, girls and youth to live a life free from violence (LFFV) in Uganda”. WAYREP focuses on women and girls’ empowerment within the context of some of Uganda’s most pressing current challenges such as rapid urbanization, regular and high rates of displacement and migration across and within Uganda’s borders and a very young and largely unemployed population. In 2020, this fragile context was further exacerbated with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID 19) not only in terms of its health implications, but also in terms of its impact on livelihoods, safety and security. WAYREP is built on the hypothesis that Gender Based Violence (GBV) has two main drivers: gender inequality and poverty. This is exacerbated by displacement whether as a refugee or as an urban dweller coming from rural Uganda. WAYREP’s theory of change therefore states that: if refugee and vulnerable Ugandan women and girls have access to dignified livelihood opportunities, and if the gender, social and cultural norms that perpetuate GBV are challenged and minimized, then the likelihood of resorting to negative coping mechanisms - including GBV like early and forced marriage or commercial sex - will significantly reduce and women and girls’ selfreliance will increase.

The project seeks to achieve four result areas namely;

Enhanced sustainable and dignified livelihood for women and youth Reduction of the acceptance of GBV Enhanced psychosocial support to survivors of GBV Increased accountability of the Government of Uganda (GoU) on the implementation of relevant frameworks for women and girls’ protection and rights

The project is being implemented in Gulu Municipality (Pece and Bardege Divisions), Arua Municipality (River Oli Division, Omugo Settlement zones 4, 5, and 6) and Omugo Sub-county (in Obi, Angazi, Anufira, Duku, Boora and Ndapi Parishes).