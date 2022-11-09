WHO Emergency Appeal: Ebola Disease Outbreak in Uganda (October 2022 - March 2023)

Overview

On 20 September 2022, the health authorities in Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola Disease after a case of Sudan ebolavirus (SUDV) was confirmed in the Mubende district in the central part of the country. Building on lessons learned from previous outbreaks in West Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), WHO’s response, under the leadership of national authorities, focuses on rapidly containing the outbreak in affected districts in Uganda and preventing it from spreading to other districts and neighbouring countries. WHO is appealing for US$ 88.2 million to contribute to the reduction of mortality and morbidity associated with the current Ebola Disease outbreak in Uganda caused by SUDV and to prevent the spread of the virus to other districts of the country, as well as to neighbouring countries, with minimum disruption of social and health systems.

Through a national and regional response, WHO will: