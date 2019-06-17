WHO Director-General visits Uganda to assess Ebola response

Kampala, 17th June 2019: – The Ministry of Health received the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to assess the Ebola response to the current Ebola outbreak in Kasese District, Western Uganda.

Dr. Tedros held meetings in Entebbe while on his way back from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where he visited the Ebola hotspots, including Butembo and Katwa. This is his third visit to Uganda since the Ebola outbreak was declared in August 2018 in DRC and his ninth to DRC.

Dr. Tedros was received by the Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng at Protea Hotel in Entebbe on Sunday. In his remarks, he pledged continued support to Uganda. “From our side, I would like to pledge that we will continue to support you in mobilizing global or regional support and to finish this outbreak as soon as possible.”

“It is not clean until the outbreak in DRC is finished,” Dr Tedros commented on the trends in Butembo and Katwa. “There is a decline in Butembo and Katwa. In my discussions with my colleagues, we agreed we have to be very careful and you have optimism but we agreed it has to be cautious optimism because the Ebola situation in DRC has been going in a very zig-zag way...up down you cannot predict.”

He further said that Mabalako, where the Ebola outbreak was first confirmed in August 2018, has once again become a hotbed of new infections. “Mabalako is now the hottest place where cases actually came from to Uganda,” Dr Tedros noted.

Dr. Tedros explained why the current situation in the DRC was not declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), “It is a serious problem and we have to give it our best and that is what we have agreed and we are doing everything. I just visited one vaccination site in Katwa where we have started the adjusted dose and this will help us save some vaccines.”

He also revealed that in December 2018, WHO requested Merck to produce more doses of the Ebola rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine.

In her remarks, the Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said that the transition from preparedness mode to response mode was not difficult, given that Uganda had invested ten months of preparedness for Ebola. However, she said, “the challenge is that we have to mobilize resources for the now response phase. Obviously, there was fatigue during the 10 months of preparations. I witnessed this in the last accountability meeting when we were sharing the next phase of preparedness before Ebola, where we requested partners to come in and contribute, but the attendance was minimal.”

Dr Aceng said that now that Ebola is in the country, Ministry of Health and partners will reconsider this position and be able to mobilize resources to support the teams on the ground.

She also noted that there is a lot of fatigue among the donors and health workers on the ground, especially those screening at border points. “Being away from their families for so long is not easy,” she said.

However, she said, the health workers continue to be committed to doing the screening at the Points of Entry. Dr. Aceng further appreciated the WHO for procuring the Ebola vaccines where over 4,000 frontline and healthcare workers have so far been vaccinated in Uganda and the vaccinations that will happen going forward. “During this phase of the outbreak, we have been able to receive about 400 doses of the vaccine from the DRC but we also want to thank you for the additional 3,000 doses- all these arrived very timely for us to be able to vaccinate the contacts and a good number of health workers who were not in Kasese and other districts before,” she said.

Dr Aceng appreciated the efforts of all partners in Uganda for working tirelessly to contain the Ebola outbreak. Also present was the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Ms Rosa Malango who recognized the readily available support by the Government of Uganda to respond to emergencies. “Having spoken to WHO Uganda country representative, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, we agreed to sit with the technical staff on Monday 17 June 2019 to see what the gaps are and what we need to help with in terms of financial resources,” she said.

The partners that attended the meeting included officials from WHO Uganda Country office and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of now, Uganda has no confirmed case of Ebola. Two suspect cases are under isolation in Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit. One of the suspect cases tested negative for Ebola while the results of the other suspect cases are pending.

Ministry of Health remains on high alert amidst this Ebola outbreak.

