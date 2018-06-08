WHO consults on Uganda's health priorities in reference to WHO's 13th General Program of Work (2019-2023)

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Uganda convened a prioritization meeting with the Ministry of Health (MoH) Top Management Committee (TMC) to discuss the alignment of WHO's 13th General Program of Work (GPW) with Uganda's Health Sector Development Plan (HSDP) and other health priorities. In this special seating, the GPW prioritization agenda was incorporated as part of the special session of the TMC monthly meeting.

The TMC selected all the 9 + 1 priorities and outcomes of the 13th GPW and thereafter, ranked them for each of the strategic priorities of the 13th GPW known as the ‘Triple billions’. Under the Strategic Priorities advancing Universal Health Coverage, the country prioritized improvement of access to quality essential health services; Under the Strategic Priorities addressing health emergencies, priority was given to strengthening the country’s health emergency preparedness; while regarding the last Strategic Priorities promoting healthier populations, the country prioritized reduction of risk factors through multisectoral approaches. The other priority outcomes selected include; improved availability of essential medicines, vaccines, diagnostic and devices for primary health care; reduced number of people suffering financial hardships; rapid detection and response to health emergencies; prevention of emergencies of high-threat infectious hazards; health promotion in all policies; and settings and addressing determinants of health, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and attended by the Minister of State for Health in charge of General Duties, Hon. Sarah Opendi; the Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine; the WHO Country Representative Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam; the Director General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa; the Under Secretary and accounting officer, Mr Ronald Segawa; Commissioners, Executive Directors of Butabika National Referral Hospital, National Drug Authority, Uganda National Health Research Organization, and other senior MoH and WHO staff.

The above exercise took place following the orientation meeting in Kigali Rwanda on 10th and 11th May, and a briefing of WHO Uganda staff on 14th May, about the orientation received to guide country prioritization for the WHO 13th Global Programme of Work. Thereafter a special staff meeting was convened on the 17th May, and staff were oriented through the overview and step by step planning processes for the 13th GPW. Follow up meetings were held on the 18th and 21st of May respectively, where WHO Uganda validated the 13th GPW prioritization process.

For Additional Information or to Request Interviews, Please contact:

Mwebembezi Edmond

Public Information Officer

Tel. : +256 414 335569

Cell: +256 782 962674

Email: mwebembezie@who.int