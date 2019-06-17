17 Jun 2019

WHO chief jets in over Ebola

Report
from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original

By Stephen Otage

Kampala. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of World Health Organisation, is in the country to assess the readiness of the teams to combat the outbreak of Ebola in Kasese District, which has so far claimed three lives.

This was revealed yesterday by Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the senior spokesperson of the Ministry of Health. “The last time he was here was in April this year on his way from eastern DR Congo, where he had gone to assess the Ebola situation there. He has come to assess the readiness of the teams on the ground,” he said.

Asked about the current situation in Kasese and the rumoured cases in Wakiso and other parts of the country, he said it was false and that such information should be disregarded. He said as the ministry, they have not registered any new cases save for 96 suspected cases receiving vaccination. He called upon the international community, with scheduled appointments, to visit the country.

