WFP Uganda's Agricultural Market Support Programme - 2019

Agriculture and Market Support (AMS) is WFP’s smallholder development programme to increase the capacity of smallholder farmers, with focus on women and youth, to improve agricultural incomes and diversify livelihoods. WFP works with AMS, the Government of Uganda, development partners and the private sector to improve the food and market systems so that the farmers have access to sell in local markets, improve the quality and diversify produce to increase income for investment in agriculture and other livelihoods. AMS in Uganda focuses on capacity building activities around Farming as a Business, Agri-Finance, Post-Harvest Handling and Management and Collective Marketing.