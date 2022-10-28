WFP Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report (28 October 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

As of October 28 th, 2022, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 121 confirmed cases and a further 21 probable cases. In the nation's capital, Kampala, which has a population of more than 1.6 million, there have been 14 new Ebola cases confirmed. This marks the first confirmed transmission of EVD within Kampala, after the initial documented imported cases.

There are seven affected districts in Uganda—Mubende, Kassanda, Kagadi, Bunyangabu, Kyegegwa, Wakiso, and Kampala—all with confirmed EVD cases.

To date there are 32 confirmed cumulative deaths, 38 recoveries, and 16 infections among healthcare workers. The Mubende and Kassanda districts have been under a 21-day lockdown since October 15th, 2022. On 27th October, this lockdown was extended to include Kagadi, Kyegegwa, and Bunyangabu districts.

Recently, the emerging epicentre of Kassanda was visited by the Minister of Health and representatives from all the development partners, including WFP, to assess the situation there. The Government is now considering the establishment of institutional quarantine centres as a measure to reduce risk exposure during home-based isolation.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that as of October 11, 2022, the United States would re-direct all U.S.-bound travellers who travelled from or were present in Uganda in the previous 21 days to five U.S. airports for health screening.