WFP Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report (21 October 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

20th October 2022 marks exactly a month since the EVD outbreak was declared in Uganda. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus.

In terms of the epi-curve, EVD cases are still on the rise. As of 20th October, there are now 64 confirmed cases – a 10% increase from last week-- reported in five ‘very high risk’ districts (Mubende, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Kagadi, and Bunyangubu). There are a further 32 suspected cases. Twenty other districts surrounding Mubende are considered ‘high-risk’, including Kampala and Wakiso.

The mortality rate among confirmed cases stands above 40%, while for children aged under 16 it stands and almost 75%.

Key Operational Update: On 15th October, the Government announced a lockdown and curfew (nightly restrictions from 7 pm to 6 am) to control on movements in and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts. President Museveni has placed Kampala on full emergency preparedness footing.

IN NUMBERS

64 Confirmed cases

32 Probable cases

24 Confirmed deaths

20 Probable deaths

25 Admissions

24 Recovered

5 Districts where the EVD is currently spread

20 High-risk districts including Kampala and Wakiso

SITUATION UPDATE

On 15th October, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced restrictions on movements in and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts. In addition to imposing a nightly curfew, transit vehicles will be subject to police approval. Public transport and boda bodas (motorcycle taxis) are not allowed to operate. The directive includes the shutting of seasonal markets and places of worship, bars, places of entertainment, gyms, and saunas. Schools and mines are to remain open with temperature checks and symptom screening in place. However, cargo vehicles, vehicles supporting the EVD response, and security vehicles are permitted to move within the districts.

WFP and development partners are seeking exemption to the 21-day isolation requirement for staff working in Mubende district.

Five districts have so far registered cases of the EVD: Mubende, Bunyangabu, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, and Kagadi.

Districts have so far been categorized according to the risk of Ebola spread in the country:

Category 1 (Very High Risk) - Mubende, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Kagadi, and Bunyangubu.

Category 2 (High Risk) - 20 districts surrounding Mubende plus Kampala and Wakiso. Kampala and Wakiso are included in this category due to a dense and highly mobile population in those areas.

Category 3 (Moderate Risk) - Rest of the Country

Sub-county task forces in Kassanda and in Kampala have been activated for the EVD response, with representatives from Category 2 districts (Kampala Capital City, Wakiso, and Mukono).

Government Response Update: