WFP Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report (21 October 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS
20th October 2022 marks exactly a month since the EVD outbreak was declared in Uganda. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda reports an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus.
In terms of the epi-curve, EVD cases are still on the rise. As of 20th October, there are now 64 confirmed cases – a 10% increase from last week-- reported in five ‘very high risk’ districts (Mubende, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Kagadi, and Bunyangubu). There are a further 32 suspected cases. Twenty other districts surrounding Mubende are considered ‘high-risk’, including Kampala and Wakiso.
The mortality rate among confirmed cases stands above 40%, while for children aged under 16 it stands and almost 75%.
Key Operational Update: On 15th October, the Government announced a lockdown and curfew (nightly restrictions from 7 pm to 6 am) to control on movements in and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts. President Museveni has placed Kampala on full emergency preparedness footing.
IN NUMBERS
64 Confirmed cases
32 Probable cases
24 Confirmed deaths
20 Probable deaths
25 Admissions
24 Recovered
5 Districts where the EVD is currently spread
20 High-risk districts including Kampala and Wakiso
SITUATION UPDATE
On 15th October, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced restrictions on movements in and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts. In addition to imposing a nightly curfew, transit vehicles will be subject to police approval. Public transport and boda bodas (motorcycle taxis) are not allowed to operate. The directive includes the shutting of seasonal markets and places of worship, bars, places of entertainment, gyms, and saunas. Schools and mines are to remain open with temperature checks and symptom screening in place. However, cargo vehicles, vehicles supporting the EVD response, and security vehicles are permitted to move within the districts.
WFP and development partners are seeking exemption to the 21-day isolation requirement for staff working in Mubende district.
Five districts have so far registered cases of the EVD: Mubende, Bunyangabu, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, and Kagadi.
Districts have so far been categorized according to the risk of Ebola spread in the country:
-
Category 1 (Very High Risk) - Mubende, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Kagadi, and Bunyangubu.
-
Category 2 (High Risk) - 20 districts surrounding Mubende plus Kampala and Wakiso. Kampala and Wakiso are included in this category due to a dense and highly mobile population in those areas.
-
Category 3 (Moderate Risk) - Rest of the Country
Sub-county task forces in Kassanda and in Kampala have been activated for the EVD response, with representatives from Category 2 districts (Kampala Capital City, Wakiso, and Mukono).
Government Response Update:
-
Total contacts under follow-up are 873. The contact tracing rate is 97%.
-
Mubende: current admissions in Mubende isolation stand at 25, with 15 confirmed and 10 suspect cases.
-
Entebbe Regional referral Hospital (RRH) – the official designated facility is fully functional with onsite clinical laboratory equipped to support patient management. This facility has a capacity of 100 beds and has admitted one EVD patient.
-
Mulago Hospital Isolation facility in Kampala has been activated to admit suspected cases and high-risk contacts.
-
Kiruddu Referral Hospital (Kampala) has been equipped with two additional tents to enhance triage within the facility and early isolation of suspect cases.
-
The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) system has been activated for the entire country with a total of seven ambulances deployed in Mubende district alone.
-
Efforts are being made to provide adequate counseling to ETU patients and their families. WFP’s MSUs are being converted to support Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)’s psychosocial support services.