WFP Uganda Ebola Virus Disease Situation Report (04 November 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 4 th November 2022, the country marks 46 days of response to the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak since the first case was confirmed on 19th September 2022.

There are still seven affected districts in Uganda - Mubende, Kassanda,

Kagadi, Bunyangabu, Kyegegwa, Wakiso, and Kampala—all with confirmed EVD cases.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) now reports 131 confirmed cases and a further 21 probable cases. This is now one of the largest EVD outbreaks in Ugandan history. On a positive note, there hasn't been a chain of transmission in Kampala since 14 cases were reported there last week. This indicates that contact tracing for EVD is effective since patients are now being identified in the earlier phase of the illness.

To date, there are 46 confirmed deaths, 49 recoveries, and 18 infections among healthcare workers. A 21-day lockdown has been in place in the Mubende and Kassanda districts since 15th October, and since 27th October in the Kagadi, Kyegegwa, and Bunyangabu districts.

This week, WFP dispatched five additional Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) – two to Mubende and three to Kassanda for storage and staff working space.

WFP is commencing food assistance to 7,500 affected people with distributions starting next week.

The WFP EVD response plan requires US$ 6.2 million and presently has a funding gap of 84.6 percent.