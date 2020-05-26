WFP Uganda: COVID-19 External Situation Report #1, 19 May 2020

Highlights

WFP is part of a national taskforce managing the countrywide response alongside the Ministry of Health,

WHO, UNHCR, UNICEF and other UN agencies.

WFP is supporting the Government of Uganda in the COVID-19 response for the urban poor, providing cash transfers for urban refugees and assisting the Ministry of Health in logistics coordination and management.

Situation Update

• As the first COVID-19 cases were registered in Uganda on 21 March 2020, the government responded rapidly, implementing a series of measures and developing national guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. Countrywide restrictions on public and private movements were imposed along with a dusk-to-dawn curfew. The country also suspended the admission of new refugees, shutting down all border transits and reception centers. A nationwide closure of schools was declared, with huge implications for students’ learning and for other key aspects of their lives such as school meals.

• Restrictions are expected to have wide-ranging consequences, including for livelihoods and employment opportunities, leaving millions of people (especially vulnerable groups like refugees, the elderly and female-headed households) in urgent need of assistance.

• Food prices have shown a significant inflation since the outbreak of COVID-19, which will likely lead extremely vulnerable households to adopt negative coping strategies, including selling off assets, increasing early childhood marriage and limiting the food intake.

• Heavy rains throughout the country are disrupting food distributions, as roads became impassable in several areas.