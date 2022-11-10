WFP Uganda Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

8156 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 3.25 million in cash-based transfers

USD 84.2 million six months (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements

76 million people assisted in September 2022

Operational Updates

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Response

• The Ebola outbreak in Uganda was first declared on 20 September 2022 in Mubende district, and is now affecting five districts - Mubende, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Kagadi,

Bunyangabu.

• In response to the outbreak, WFP is providing hot meals to EVD patients and contacts who are hosted in isolation centres as well as to health workers at the Ebola Treatment Units (ETUs).

• WFP has partnered with the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) through a Memorandum of Understanding to provide dry rations to households, offering the required food assistance.

• WFP is also providing logistics support to the Ministry of Health and Development Partners through the provision of storage, transport, light engineering, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to strengthen surveillance and case management efforts by the Government.

Support to refugees

• In September 2022, WFP provided food assistance to 1.3 million beneficiaries, distributing 6,325 mt of in- in-kind food and disbursing USD 3.2 million in cash-based transfers (CBT).

• WFP continued to provide nutrition assistance through the Maternal Child Health and Nutrition programme (MCHN) as well as Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP).

The MCHN and TSFP programmes served a total of 54,639 and 7,338 children under the age of 5 years, along with 41,748 and 4,788 pregnant and breastfeeding women (PLWs), respectively. TSFP aims to rehabilitate children under five years as well as pregnant and lactating women (PLW) identified as acutely malnourished.

Scale-up of Cash-Based Transfers (CBT):

• WFP continued community engagement for the scale-up of CBT in all 13 refugee settlements with a major focus on digital cash expansion in the four settlements of Palabek, Imvepi, Bidi Bidi, and Palorinya. Engagements are ongoing with Mobile Network Operators to diversify the digital cash channels. A contract has been sent to AIRTEL for review.

Karamoja Lean Season Response

• Distribution of the third cycle of rations under the protective rations' intervention is ongoing. By the end of September, 35,024 households had been enrolled for protective rations in Amudat, Moroto, Napak, Nabilatuk, Kotido, and Kaabong.

• Cycle 2 distribution of rations under the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme is ongoing in Kotido,

Kaabong, and Nabilatuk. For September, 16.2 mt of Ready-to-Use Supplementary Feeds (RUSF) were distributed to 19,092 beneficiaries (Under 2 years).

Gender, Protection and Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)

• In September 2022, the Gender, Protection, and AAP team attended Agricultural Market Support (AMS) orientation for partners in Karamoja and provided concrete strategies for incorporating gender and youth elements into the AMS programme under the Mastercard Foundation.

Strengthening Social Protection Delivery Systems

• To strengthen the delivery of Social Protection Programming in the refugee-hosting Districts of West Nile, WFP conducted a capacity needs mapping (CNM) exercise with three District Local Governments (Koboko, Yumbe, and Madi Okollo), Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development, and the Office of the Prime Minister to identify their capacity gaps.

Among other gaps, it was identified that a lack of Social Protection knowledge and skills at both national and sub-national levels was a key hindrance to Social Protection delivery. To address this gap WFP has deployed the TRANSFORM Social Protection training approach. TRANSFORM is an innovative learning initiative on the implementation of national Social Protection floors in Africa. 321 people in total will receive training while 72 Subnational practitioners and 23 National practitioners have received training to date.

School Meals Programme

• Four farmer organizations continued to provide schools with beans and maize, and numerous schools praised the high quality of these commodities.

• WFP continued to pursue the digitization of the school meals reporting with the Ministry of Education and Sports digital department (DEMIS). The tool has been reviewed and is being pre-tested at selected schools with the food focal persons. The tool testing is designed to generate feedback from the end users for further improvement.

Agriculture Market Support (AMS)

• In September 2022, AMS facilitated Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), a government agency that handles business registration, to guide business owners through the registration process. As a result, 36 enterprises, including those owned by refugees, successfully registered and received business registration certificates from the bureau.

• AMS collaborated with a specialised vocational institution, Munyengera Agro-machinery workshop, to skill 11 local artisans with hands-on skills in designing, fabricating, and servicing post-harvest handling equipment e.g., motorized shellers. In strengthening local capacity, AMS is bridging the gap to access affordable locally manufactured equipment as alternatives to imported ones