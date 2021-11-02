WFP Uganda Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

8,423 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6.979 million in cash-based transfers

USD 57 million six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

1,345,600 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

Support to refugees

• As part of a joint information sharing campaign, together with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and UNHCR, WFP engaged with different stakeholders at national and community levels to develop key messages to refugees to ensure that refugees understand why and how WFP’s food assistance rations will be prioritized from November 2021, while addressing any potential misunderstandings or misinformation. The community engagement campaign is scheduled to begin early October before prioritized rations are introduced in November.

• Cash Based Transfers (CBT): In Arua, WFP initiated discussions with key stakeholders (UNHCR, OPM, DLGs and CPs) in West Nile and Acholi Sub-Region about the introduction of CBT in Palabek and Bidibidi and its expansion in Adjumani, Kiryandongo and Rhino Camp refugee settlements. Stakeholders recommended strengthening market functionality and working closely with the host District local governments to ensure ownership and public sensitization through various available fora.

• WFP conducted distributions to 1,149,601 beneficiaries (cash-based transfers to 716,768 while in-kind food distribution to 432,833) in nine settlements of Bidibidi, Rhino, Lobule, Adjumani, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Kyaka, Rwamwanja, and Kyangwali. Of these, 1,301 beneficiaries were asylum seekers served with hot meals at reception centre in Palabek (223) refugee settlement and Bubukwanga transit centre (1,078).

Support to crisis-affected households in Karamoja

• As part of its lean season response, WFP distributed 475.5 mt of maize in Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto and Napak and USD 117,186 through CBT in Kotido, Moroto and Napak Districts under protective ration (a ration whose objective is to improve the food security situation in these households). Under this activity, 65,130 beneficiaries received in-kind food assistance (21,450 received food only (maize) while 43,680 received both in-kind food and CBT (hybrid)). The CBT was sourced under the Pro-Resilience Action project (PRO-ACT).