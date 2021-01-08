WFP Uganda Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

9982.703 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 7.1 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 94 million six months (October 2020 – March 2021) net funding requirements

1.13 million people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

Throughout the month of September, WFP continued to deliver on its mandate by distributing relief food items and cash transfers to over 1.13 million refugees. WFP also assisted children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in Karamoja and refugee hosting districts that underwent treatment for acute malnutrition with special foods to aid recovery.

To support early case identification and management, WFP supported the government of Uganda’s efforts towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic by installing screening facilities and a multi storage unit at Namboole isolation centre. Other screening facilities were installed at the busiest points of entry along the borders with Tanzania, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan to facilitate COVID 19 screening.

Following the government’s decision to re-open schools for candidate classes in October, WFP supported government to develop standard operating procedures to support provision of hot meals to the school children in Karamoja region. WFP will also resume supply of food commodities to the schools while considering a second round of take-home rations to about 115,897children in non-candidate classes. This will enable children, especially girls, to remain in school and take advantage of alternative schooling introduced by government in May 2020.

To strengthen designing, planning and implementing of programmes in resilience building, safety nets, disaster preparedness and risk reduction, WFP in partnership with Makerere University rolled out a three-pronged approach in the districts of Kaabong and Kikuube; areas identified as most prone to drought and environmental degradation. As a result, community action plans have been developed to define community-driven resilience agenda and vision for the current and future generations. The plans were also adopted for inclusion in the district development plan.

WFP supported the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to draft the very first Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network strategy to be used as a benchmark document to engage the private sector in scaling up nutrition. The draft is being reviewed by the relevant stakeholders.

In Isingiro, Moroto and Kotido districts, communities were engaged in creating household and institutional assets. A total of 1,500 men and women participated in establishing orchards in 20 schools and constructing soil and water conservation structures in degraded lands in Karamoja. In Isingiro, 1,350 households participated in establishing irrigation facilities complemented by woodlots, tree and fruit tree nursery beds and vegetable gardens. This will reduce the risk of disaster by restoring degraded lands, strengthening livelihoods and building resilience.

WFP worked with the Ministry of Health to monitor the implementation of nutrition assessment counselling and support at the Anti-Retroviral (ART) service sites in the refugee hosting districts in South-western Uganda. It also carried out onsite mentorship of health service providers and generated evidence to inform decision making for improved provision of nutrition services at ART sites. As a result, 25 ART sites developed improvement action plans to address gaps in adhering to ART treatment, retention in care and viral load suppression among People Living with HIV and AIDS.

Registration for the COVID-19 cash-based transfer response targeting pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and children under two years was completed. Approximately 28,000 refugees and 15,000 host community, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and children aged under two years were registered under WFP’s mother and child health and nutrition (MCHN) intervention. A total of 13,000 PLW and children within refugee hosting communities were registered under the development response to displacement impact projects (DRDIP) and NUSAF3.

Each of the women and children on the MCHN programme will receive a two-months’ equivalent of UGS 96,000. Payments will be distributed in October.

WFP, in collaboration with FAO and OPM signed a multi-year project (2020-2022), titled “Strengthening Shock-responsive Systems in Karamoja” with the European Union. The project will strengthen the Government of Uganda’s capacity to reduce, anticipate and rapidly respond to the effects of shocks and sustain climate-resilient rural development in an integrated manner.

WFP carried out a protection and gender risk assessment for digital migration from regular cash transfers to digital cash (Mobile Money) in Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement. This intends to identify risks and mitigation measures to ensure the transition does no harm and that assistance is provided safely and respecting of the dignity of beneficiaries.