WFP Uganda Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

11,085 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6.8 m cash-based transfers made

USD 114 m six months (December 2020 – May 2021) net funding requirements

1,220,970 people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

School Feeding activities

As part of COVID-19 response activities under the Karamoja School Feeding Program (KSFP). WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports and the District Local Governments (DLG) of the Karamoja Region, distributed the second round of take-home dry rations to 117,039 pupils. The ration distributed is equivalent to 60 days of on-site feeding (150 g of cereals, 30 g of pulses and 10 g of vegetable oil) per child. This program aims at ensuring that pupils have access to food while at home, at a time when many households in the region are struggling to get meals

Cash assistance to refugees

WFP, in collaboration with UNHCR and the Office of the Prime Minister, finalised distribution of cash assistance exercise to urban refugees and asylum seekers in Kampala. The activity, which began in June 2020, intends to enable the refugees to meet their basic needs and cope with the negative effects of COVID-19. This follows government measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 that left many urban refugees without livelihoods, pushing them deeper into poverty and hunger. A total of 54,349 out of 80,298 urban refugees each received a three-months cash assistance worth USD 18. This represents 70 percent reduced ration through mobile money platform and cash over the counter.

Nutrition activities

WFP, through its Agriculture and Market Support (AMS) programme, in collaboration with USAID implementing partners in Karamoja, developed complimentary activities to promote iron rich beans in the sub-region. WFP will work through its NGO partner, Sasakawa Africa Association, to leverage activities to improve adoption of post-harvest practices and promote collective marketing of Iron-rich beans through farmer organizations. From this collaboration, AMS will introduce consumption of iron rich beans in schools in Karamoja as a source of nutrition for the children and market for the farmers as part of the Karamoja feeds Karamoja programme.