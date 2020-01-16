WFP Uganda Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

13,950 mt of food assistance distributed*

US$ 66.4m six months (December 2019 – May 2020) net funding requirements

1.56 m people assisted*

Operational Updates

• During the month of November, WFP continued its lifesaving operation, assisting 1.3 million refugees with food and nutrition support, providing a lifeline to vulnerable people. Pulses and salt that WFP was counting on for the general food distribution were not obtained in time because of delayed productions, forcing WFP to provide refugees with a partial food basket. The ration reduction applied only to those refugees receiving in-kind food assistance, representing 68 percent of the total refugee population assisted by WFP in the country. Affected refugees received the other items in the WFP food basket (cereals and vegetable oil) at full ration.

• WFP selected ten new cooperating partners for the implementation of General Food Assistance (GFA) and nutrition activities in the refugee settlements. In an ongoing effort to improve financial literacy for cash beneficiaries, WFP delivered trainings to 94 future trainers and dispatched financial literacy training toolkits to the three pilot refugee settlements (Nakivale, Kiryandongo and Rwamwanja).

• At the government’s request, WFP continued to provide emergency food assistance to vulnerable households in Karamoja that were affected by effects of the dry conditions, distributing a total of 3,253 mt of food commodities to approximately 155,000 people during November.

• Additionally, WFP developed a collaboration framework with FAO to support smallholder farmers in the Karamoja area. The purpose of this is to join efforts to increase the income and improve food security and nutrition levels of smallholder households in Nakapiripirit, Napak, Karenga and Kaabong districts.

• WFP is undertaking asset creation activities in the districts of Adjumani and Lamwo in Northern Uganda, targeting 100,000 people in total. WFP aims at building and strengthening communities’ resilience and meeting their food consumption gaps by creating institutional stoves with roofs and school gardens for vegetable growing.

• Together with academia and central and local governments officials, and within the South-South cooperation framework, WFP organized a visit to Zimbabwe to learn about the country’s successful implementation of the Three-Pronged Approach (3PA) within the asset creation programme. The 3PA is an innovative programming approach comprised of an integrated context analysis (ICA) done at national level, seasonal livelihood programming (SLP) at the sub-national level and community based participatory planning (CBPP) at local level, with the aim of strengthening communities’ capacity to withstand shocks by identifying and implementing projects that will support resilience building. The team familiarized itself with the tools Zimbabwe adopted to support government planning processes at the subnational level, and how academia integrated them into the university curriculum for sustainability.

• Within the EVD preparedness and response, WFP continued to assist the Uganda Ministry of Health, WHO and their partners in providing border screening units and implementing precautionary measures, including awareness campaigns during food distributions. WFP handed over four warehouses to the local government districts of Hoima,

Mbarara, Kabarole and Kasese.