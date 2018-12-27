WFP Uganda Country Brief, November 2018

Operational Updates

• Rollout of new food assistance collection procedures: In addition to Bidibidi zones 3 and 4, Imvepi, Kiryandongo, Kyaka II, Kyangwali, Lobule, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Palabek, Rhino Camp and Rwamwanja, in November 2018, World Food Programme (WFP) began implementing new food assistance collection procedures linked to UNHCR’s Biometric Identity Management system in Palorinya settlement area in Northern Uganda.

• Over 591,000 refugees have been served using the new food assistance collection procedures, notably, 126,000 receiving food assistance through cash and 465,000 through in-kind assistance. WFP anticipates to roll-out the new food assistance procedures in the remaining settlements of Adjumani and Bidibidi zones 1 and 2 by December 2018.

• Three-pronged approach (3PA) launched in Isingiro district: Through the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and the African Resilience Coordination Hub (ARCH), WFP in collaboration with Makerere University (MaK) hosted the first ever seasonal livelihood programming (SLP) workshop in Isingiro, a hosting district of Nakivale settlement area in South western Uganda.

• The workshop aimed to roll out the 3PA innovation, a consultative process that uses integrated contextual analysis tools at national level, seasonal livelihood programming tools at subnational level, and community based participatory planning tools at local level. The tools are essential for institutions and communities to understand shocks and design appropriate resilience programmes and safety nets. The workshop was attended by fifty representatives from Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, MaK, local non-government organizations, district local Government and WFP.

• Subsequent to the workshop discussions, district-based seasonal livelihood calendars and community action plans were developed to guide resilience and livelihood programming within the district.