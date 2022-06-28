WFP Uganda Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

6,728.9 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.9 million in cash-based transfers

USD 74.54 million six months (June 2022 – November 2022) net funding requirements 1,383,857 people assisted in May 2022

Operational Updates

Support to refugees

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1,383,857 beneficiaries, distributing 6,728.9 mt of in-kind food and USD 3.9 million in cash. The Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treatment and Maternal Child Health and Nutrition (MCHN) programmes helped a total of 8,462 and 61,430 beneficiaries respectively.

• The refugee influx rate surged in May, with 12,789 refugees arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan. WFP continues to provide high-energy biscuits (HEBs) to new arrivals as well as hot meals at 100 percent ration within the transit/reception centres. A Blanket supplementary feeding program (BSFP) has been implemented at Nyakabande Transit Centre to prevent further malnutrition. In addition, many new arrivals have been resettled, and WFP will provide rations at 100 percent for the first three months and prioritize rations in the subsequent three months across all group settlements.

Scale-up of Cash-Based Transfers (CBT):

• CBT was successfully launched in Palabek refugee settlement. The first cash disbursement with Equity Bank (Agency banking) was rolled out in May to 713 households at a cash value of approximately USD 14,700.

• Agency banking with Equity Bank and Cash-In-Hand with Post Bank are the two main cash methods currently in use. The total number of CBT beneficiaries in May was 769,485 of which 150,530 households (277,854 individuals) have received financial literacy training in 11 of the 13 settlements.

• Under the Digital Financial Inclusion for Women Economic Empowerment Project, Advanced Financial Literacy training targeting women in Nakivale settlement was completed with 4,315 individuals (3,081 females, accounting for 71 percent of total) trained.

• A field level agreement with the Finnish Refugee Council was extended for another year, from May 16th, 2022 to May 15th, 2023, to target 61,566 households (123,133 individuals), in line with new-arrival and CBT expansion plans.

Gender, Protection and Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)

• In the month of May, the Uganda Country Management Team received an orientation on the new WFP Gender Policy approved by the Executive Board in March 2022. The goal was to improve members' awareness of the policy and build support for its implementation. This serves as an overarching basis for the upcoming Country Office Gender Action Plan.

• WFP participated in a Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) training of trainers organised by the PSEA coordinator at the Resident Coordinator's office. A refresher orientation for WFP Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) focal persons will be conducted as a posttraining action.

• WFP in conjunction with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) held meetings with key actors in the various settlements to provide information about the prioritisation exercise. UNHCR and WFP jointly developed and produced audio and print messages, and disseminated them during community engagements and sensitisations to inform Persons of Concern about the prioritisation exercise and the appeals mechanism