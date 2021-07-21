WFP Uganda Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

7,779.29 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6.1 million in cash transfers made

USD 123.1 million six months (June – November 2021) net funding requirements

1,154,009 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

Support to refugee communities

WFP assisted 932,317 refugees across 13 refugee settlements in Uganda. Of these, 684,582 received cash in nine of the settlements while 247,735 received in kind food assistance. Both groups received a reduced ration of 60 percent of their general food assistance entitlements. WFP continued to make operational preparations to roll out the digital cash delivery mechanism to refugees in Rwamwanja and Kyangwali settlements in preparation for the first distribution in June.

In partnership with Equity Bank, WFP assisted 37,551 refugee households through digital payment with fullyfledged bank accounts linked to regular debit cards (MasterCard) in their names using the Agency Banking system in the South West Region. This supports access to formal financial services within and outside the settlements, while enabling beneficiaries to withdraw cash and pay for goods and services using a debit cards (digital merchant payments).

To support the development of a financial service infrastructure in all the settlements in the South West region, WFP and Equity Bank identified, trained, and contracted 117 bank agents and 37 food merchants to provide formal financial services across all settlements in the South West of Uganda. Nutrition: Switch from Super Cereal Plus to Ready to Use Supplementary Food to enhance recovery from acute malnutrition

WFP rolled out a switch from Super Cereal Plus to Ready to Use Supplementary Food (RUSF), a highly fortified, nutrient dense paste designed for the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) among children aged 6-59 months. The rollout, which was implemented in all the 13 refugee settlements, aligns with evidence from studies showing that the use of lipid based specialized RUSFs improves the recovery of children under treatment of MAM faster than fortified blended specialized foods. In addition to reducing sharing of specialised foods among family members, RUSF is perceived as a treatment commodity due to its packaging and less of a routine dietary supplement leading to better utilization.