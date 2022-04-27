Uganda + 3 more
WFP Uganda Country Brief, March 2022
In Numbers
9,196.8 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 2.3 million in cash-based transfers
USD 84.32 million six months (April 2022 – September 2022) net funding requirements
1,337,936 people assisted in March 2022
Operational Updates
Support to refugees
- WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1,337,936 beneficiaries through both in-kind food distributions worth 9,196.8 mt and cash-based transfers (CBT) worth USD 2.3 million.
- The rate of influx of asylum seekers into Uganda continues to increase. Over 8,000 new refugees were received from DRC and South Sudan in February alone, and between 28 and 31 March 2022. WFP provided High Energy Biscuits (HEBs) and hot meals to the refugees through UNHCR, amidst funding challenges. UNHCR and Government have projected that 160,000 new refugees will enter Uganda from DRC and South Sudan between March and December 2022 and is coordinating with humanitarian agencies and partners to develop contingency plans based on this projection. WFP has contributed to the contingency plan under the Food Security Sector.
- UNHCR and OPM are continuing to lead the verification and Individual Profiling Exercise (a survey designed to gather information about their education, income, occupation and specific needs or vulnerabilities) which started in the fourth quarter of 2021 to be completed in mid-2022. Once the IPE-data collection has been completed in all settlements, household-level prioritization will be implemented across the refugee response. Upon completion, WFP expects to classify households into three levels of vulnerability: the extremely vulnerable who need larger levels of assistance, the vulnerable who need comparatively lower levels of assistance, and those not vulnerable who can be removed from general food assistance.
Scale-up of Cash Based Transfers (CBT):
In its digital cash expansion drive, WFP introduced Agency Banking with Post Bank Uganda in Kyaka II settlement to 2,144 households/8,669 people. A system upgrade finalization and testing are in the offing to ensure that Post Bank can deliver on the desired solution by June 2022.
WFP has introduced cash and commenced enrolments in Palabek Settlement with Equity Bank Agency Banking solution with 504 households so far enrolled.
An MoU was signed between WFP and Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU) with the objective of establishing a framework for cooperation between the parties for the achievement of their common purposes through joint advocacy efforts on issues pertaining to the financial and digital inclusion of women, refugees, and collaboration on evidence generation on innovative digital financial solutions.
Strengthening national capacity for Emergency Preparedness and Response
- WFP continued to strengthen national capacity for Emergency Preparedness and Response, through forecast-based financing and strengthening shock-responsive systems in Karamoja. The PRO-ACT project undertook a joint visibility campaign in March 2022 designed to build momentum for a new humanitarian system that saves more lives by focusing on anticipation rather than reaction.
- The campaign brought together high-level actors that included the Minister in Charge of Karamoja Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness and Management, along with the WFP and FAO heads of agencies. The campaign is estimated to have reached about 12 percent (132,000) of television viewers in-country, and radio talk shows reaching about 970,000 listeners in the Karamoja Sub-region (based on station coverage estimations).
Home Grown School Feeding
- The headcount result for term one 2022 shows a 15.3 percent increase to 165,282 schoolchildren, teachers, and cooks, of which 160,267 are school-children and 5,015 are teachers and cooks. This is above the planning figure of 140,346 for term one. The rise in number is attributed to the “Go back to school” campaigns conducted with WFP delivering food in all schools and take-home rations. Supplementary food delivery was also made to the schools during the term.
- WFP submitted views to the Uganda Education Policy Review Commission (EPRC) in response to the call received through the Education Development Partners. EPCR requested for views from key education stakeholders to review the 1992 Education White Paper. The view focuses on the needed investment in learners themselves as much as investment in learning, recognizing that sick children will not be able to attend school, and that hungry and malnourished children will not be able to learn.