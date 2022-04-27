WFP Uganda Country Brief, March 2022

In its digital cash expansion drive, WFP introduced Agency Banking with Post Bank Uganda in Kyaka II settlement to 2,144 households/8,669 people. A system upgrade finalization and testing are in the offing to ensure that Post Bank can deliver on the desired solution by June 2022.

An MoU was signed between WFP and Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU) with the objective of establishing a framework for cooperation between the parties for the achievement of their common purposes through joint advocacy efforts on issues pertaining to the financial and digital inclusion of women, refugees, and collaboration on evidence generation on innovative digital financial solutions.