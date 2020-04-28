WFP Uganda Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

12,179 mt of food assistance distributed*

US$ 4.7m cash-based transfers made

US$ 34.8m six months (April 2020 – September 2020) net funding requirements

1.2m people assisted* WFP Uganda in March 2020

Operational Updates Impact of COVID-19 • As the first COVID-19 cases were registered in Uganda, the government imposed countrywide restrictions on movements to stem the spread of the virus, including the suspension of admission of new refugees for a month. The situation is likely to threaten the livelihoods of vulnerable people in the country and their ability to meet their essential needs. Refugees are at greater risk of malnutrition given the tight restrictions, their close living spaces and challenges such as poor access to clean water.

• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a nationwide closure of schools is in force. Nearly 130,000 children in the Karamoja region are missing out on school feeding, which in most instances is the only meal they eat during the day.

• WFP activated a business continuity plan to guarantee staff safety, while continuing to provide life-saving assistance to refugees and vulnerable women and children in Karamoja.

WFP is reviewing its food distribution operations to reduce the risk of infection, and is working to expand its operational spaces to ensure social distancing during the distribution processes, abiding by all recommendations from local health authorities to protect the health and safety of the people it serves and its staff. This includes providing handwashing facilities for beneficiaries and staff, providing health and temperature screening at the entrance to sites, and sharing information on containment measures. As a precautionary measure to help prevent the virus from spreading, WFP is no longer using iris scans and fingerprints for biometric verification of refugees during its food or cash distributions. WFP is instead using ration cards and government-issued verification letters to authenticate identities. In an effort to prevent malnutrition rates from increasing, WFP is maintaining moderate acute malnutrition treatment for women and children through the Supplementary Feeding Programme, changing the distribution frequency from bi-weekly to monthly.

• Leveraging its expertise in logistics, WFP is part of a national taskforce managing the countrywide response alongside the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other UN agencies. WFP is chairing the Logistics Sub-Committee meetings at the Ministry of Health and managing the construction of a temporary COVID-19 screening terminal to help Uganda manage passenger arrivals at the Entebbe Airport. WFP is also providing storage for medical equipment belonging to the government and WHO.

• WFP is planning to expand the use of remote food security monitoring tools like its phone-based mVAM vulnerability monitoring system to cover also food security of urban households and market functionality.