WFP Uganda Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

7787.994 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.09 million in cash-based transfers

USD 87.77 million six months (July 2022 – December 2022) net funding requirements

1,508,872 people assisted in June 2022

Operational Updates

Support to Refugees

• In June 2022, WFP provided 1,295,873 beneficiaries with food and nutrition assistance, distributing 7,057 mt of in-kind assistance and USD 3,099,275. 358 in cash-based transfers (CBT).

• With an appeals mechanism in place to facilitate a smooth process, the implementation of Phase II prioritisation (the prioritisation focuses on identifying the most vulnerable in the refugee settlement camps for an increment in rations from the 40 percent to 60 percent) began in all five settlements of the Southwest, namely Oruchinga, Nakivale, Rwamwanja, Kyaka II, and Kyangwali. By the end of June, all staff involved in the appeals process had been trained on the relevant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Phone messages (SMSs) were also disseminated as part of the Phase II rollout information campaign. Also, there is ongoing sensitisation through community dialogues on Phase II prioritisation.

• By the end of June, 9,355 appeals had been received. Of these the highest (2,680) came from the Rwamwanja refugee settlement. It is expected that a significant increase in appeals records will result from the ongoing sensitization in the settlements.

Scale-up of Cash-Based Transfers (CBT):

• To support the financial literacy training offered to a targeted population of 17,000 households and 34,000 individuals over a 12-month period, 70 trainers of trainers (ToTs) were trained (45 men and 25 women) in the Palabek and Bidi Bidi Settlements in West Nile.

• The Office of the Prime Minister and cash actors from Bidi Bidi Settlement conducted a stakeholder exchange learning visit to the Palorinya settlement ahead of the launch of Agency Banking in July 2022.

Karamoja Lean Season Response

• The Karamoja field office continues preparations for the expansion of the lean season response, initially targeting 217,000 individuals throughout the region. WFP has already scaled up its nutrition treatment interventions in prioritized districts. WFP has received USD 1.2 million from UN CERF (United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund) for the planned response.

• To avoid distribution duplications, WFP is working closely with other UN Agencies, the Government and partners on the ground to coordinate the response.

Gender, Protection and Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)

• The Uganda Country Office (UGCO) launched an all-staff survey to improve gender knowledge, attitudes, practices, and skills among staff. This was important for WFP to understand existing capacities, opportunities, and challenges and inform the development of the Country Gender Action Plan (CGAP) 2022 - 2026. The call for applications for firms to undertake a review of the UGCO Gender Action Plan 2018-2022 and development of the new Action Plan 2022-2026 has been launched.

Agriculture and Market Support (AMS)

• The Agriculture and Market Support programme provided vocational training and agribusiness incubation training to 114 young people (51 females and 48 males). The trainings aimed to create additional pathways for youths to create labour opportunities, find new jobs, or improve existing work in agriculture and related services.

• The agribusiness incubates received start-up inputs including vegetable seed, fertilisers, pest control kits as a graduation package.

Strengthening national capacity for Emergency Preparedness and Response

• WFP continued to strengthen national capacities for Emergency Preparedness and Response by strengthening shock-responsive systems in Karamoja. To promote the activation of anticipatory actions, the Pro-Resilience Action (PRO-ACT) project began the process of identifying drought triggers and thresholds.

• The Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) Prediction Centre will support a stakeholder engagement and capacity assessment for impact-based forecasting at national and sub-national levels. The workshop will take place from 18 to 22 July 2022 and will identify stakeholders and relevant indicators with the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA).

• Through the June Early Warning bulletin, the PRO-ACT project continued to disseminate Early Warning messages and advisories. District Disaster Management Committees (DDMCs) and Subcounty Disaster Management Committees (SDMCs) continued holding their monthly coordination meetings and collated information on the food security situation.

School Meals Programme

• WFP provided 627 mt of food towards the School Meals’ Programme.

• School attendance in Term 2 (9 May – 12 August) was impacted by teachers' industrial action, in which teachers of Arts subjects went on strike over salary inequalities with teachers of Science subjects. Following a meeting with the President, the teachers' union called off their strike on 4 July, and activities are gradually normalising. Following this resumption in schooling, WFP will be conducting a head count to ascertain the actual numbers of beneficiaries under the school meals’ programme.