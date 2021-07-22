WFP Uganda Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

7,510 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6.1 million in cash transfers made

USD 84.1 million six months (July – December 2021) net funding requirements

1,144,866 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

Support to refugees

WFP rolled out cash-based transfers (CBT) in Imvepi refugee settlement thanks to agent banking: 6,980 refugees received their entitlements in the first round of distribution. Enrolment and registration of beneficiaries into digital cash continues aiming at reaching 16 percent of the 65,000 beneficiaries living in the settlement, as recommended by the December 2020 market assessment for Imvepi and Palorinya refugee settlements.

 WFP introduced digital cash via agency banking to refugees in Rwamwanja and Kyangwali, distribution cash entitlements to 5,860 and 2,016 people respectively. The Government and beneficiaries positively welcomed this modality, pointing that the use of digital cash has the potential to create opportunities for economic participation and growth for the local communities. It was a good innovation for limiting crowds associated with physical cash via Bank on the Wheels, cash distributions and was the best mechanism to avoid associated COVID-19 transmission risks.

 The Financial Literacy Training for refugees continued in 11 settlements, reaching 54,401 households (87,810 people). The training sought to empower refugees to be self-reliant and to improve their understanding of the various ways of accessing and using financial services, and to enable them to make sound decisions to achieve their financial goals.

Social protection and resilience

WFP completed some milestones for the final phase of the irrigation projects in Isingiro including the installation of solar panels, laying of pipes, construction of pump houses, water stands and reservoir tanks for the three irrigation facilities in Masha, Rugaaga and Rushasha Sub-Counties. The establishment of woodlots, tree and fruit tree nursery beds, vegetable gardens and water management practices complete this facility.

These activities continued to contribute to improved food security, livelihood and resilience of 1,350 households (refugee and host communities)

Through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development,

WFP continued to provide technical assistance to the Government to develop a concept note and an operational manual for the Government-led urban cash for work programme. The programme aims to mitigate income shocks faced by some households in flood affected districts and large urban centres due to COVID-19 prevention and control measures imposed by the Government. While all preparatory activities are completed, the launch of the project has been delayed due to COVID-19 prevention and control restrictions.

Support to smallholder farmers and school feeding

WFP piloted mandate contracting, an innovative approach to contracting where WFP purchases food from traders on condition that they source at least 20 percent of the contracted food from farmer organizations. To this end, WFP signed three contracts for USD 1,182,000 to procure 5,000 mt of white maize, thus providing smallholder farmers with a market for their surplus, increasing their incomes, and building their capacity to meet formal market demands.

To support Home Grown School Feeding in Karamoja, WFP contracted four farmer organizations to supply 545 mt of white maize. This project provides an effective linkage between production and market and will stimulate the local economy in the Region.

UN food systems summit for Uganda