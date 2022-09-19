WFP Uganda Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

7939.376 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.83 million in cash-based transfers

USD 71 million six months (August 2022 – January 2022) net funding requirements

1,556,819 people assisted in July 2022

Operational Updates

Support to refugees

• In July 2022, WFP provided 1,349,207 beneficiaries with food and nutrition assistance, distributing 7,237 mt of in-kind assistance and USD 3,824,961 in cash-based transfers (CBT).

• WFP continued to provide hot meals and High Energy Biscuits (HEBs) to new arrivals at the points of collection, transit, and reception centres.

• WFP also provided Specialised Nutritious Foods (SNFs) to children aged 6-59 months as well as pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) through the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme at Nyakabande Transit centre in the Southwest.

By end of July, a total of 1,858 clients were on the programme including 1,554 children Under 5 years and 274 people living with pregnant and lactating women and girls.

• Phase II prioritisation continues to be implemented in the Southwest refugee settlements. This phase focuses on identifying the most vulnerable in the refugee settlements for an increment in rations from the 40 percent to 60 percent.