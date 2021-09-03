WFP Uganda Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

5,452 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 7.3 million in cash-based transfers made

USD 96.4 million six months (August 2021 – January 2022) net funding requirements

1,286,308 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

Support to refugees

• WFP provided hot meals to 2,900 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Bubukwanga transit centre in Bundibugyo district. To assess the nutrition situation at the transit centre, WFP,

UNHCR and health partners conducted a joint mass screening exercise. Results indicated that prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) stood at 5.8 percent and 28.6 percent among children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and breastfeeding women respectively.

This prompted WFP and partners to enrol 43 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and breastfeeding women for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. WFP plans to implement blanket prevention of acute malnutrition for 450 beneficiaries.

Support in Karamoja region

• An Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Analysis released in July 2021 revealed critical levels of food insecurity and acute malnutrition in Karamoja. Based on this, WFP provided targeted food assistance to 50,616 nutritionally vulnerable people in Kaabong, Moroto and Kotido districts in Karamoja using nutritionbased targeting. Of these, 28,692 received food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers (CBT) under the Pro-Resilience Action (Pro-Act) project while 21,924 received in-kind food assistance. These districts have high prevalence of GAM and experienced the greatest shock during the lean season. The food assistance will be provided for four months until the harvest season which is expected in October. The ProAct project seeks to strengthen shock-responsive systems in Karamoja and utilizes the Karamoja Social Registry database for registering beneficiary households, including managing and reconciling transfers.