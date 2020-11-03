WFP Uganda Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

13,470 mt of food assistance distributed*

US$ 3.8 m cash-based transfers

US$ 103 million six months (August 2020 – January 2021) net funding requirements

1.38m people assisted* in July 2020

Operational Updates

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 infections increased by 24 percent from June 30 (893 people) to July 31 (1,176 people) as Kampala-based refugees struggled to access nutritious food, following loss of livelihoods and income during the lockdown. A WFP monthly monitoring analysis found that the proportion of households with inadequate diets among the refugees rose from 24 to 28 percent between June and July.

A WFP study, conducted in April, revealed the number of households with no income earner rose by 41 percent in the first three weeks of the lockdown. Of this, families headed by women, people living with disabilities or elderly people, were disproportionately affected.

Critical funding shortfall for refugees

WFP extended its 30 percent ration cut on all the 1.2 million refugees in the settlements into a fourth month in July as a resource shortfall persisted. Despite the reduction in assistance,

WFP will not be able to continue its cash-based transfer modality in October, unless donors confirm new contributions.

To provide full rations for 1.2 million refugees from August until the end of 2020, WFP urgently requires US$ 47.4 million. In order for WFP to maintain current assistance (of 70 percent ration) through to the end of 2020, US$ 22.5 million is required.

WFP Response Cash for urban-based refugees

WFP began electronic cash transfers to Kampala-based refugees supporting them to meet their basic food needs for a threemonth period. WFP is providing a transfer value equivalent to US$ 6/per person/per month, which represent 70 percent of the minimum food basket.

As the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), including the Ugandan Government, and the mobile network operator continue to verify more SIM cards, WFP aims to reach all 80,000 refugees in Kampala with monthly transfers. The transfers are provided alongside complementary activities undertaken by UNHCR, supporting refugees to meet their non-food needs, such as rent.

New WFP measures improve social distancing

In the refugee settlements, WFP provided two months’ food assistance to the refugees and nutrition support. COVID-19 mitigation measures such as social distancing, temperate checks and handwashing at the distribution points were reinforced to limit the spread of COVID-19. The new measures were introduced in May, in addition to WFP’s scale-up of CBT to further limit contact with and among refugees during distributions. Going forward, WFP aims to expand on digital solutions such as the agent banking model and mobile money in order to rollout contactless distribution models where possible.

Logistics challenges related to COVID-19 testing protocols for truck operators at the Kenya-Uganda border affected the planned double distributions of WFP food assistance in July due to stock delays. Protocols have since eased; truck operators entering Uganda now only have to present a negative test certificate issued in Kenya – forgoing testing the Ugandan border. Subsequently, food pipelines have improved, with WFP utilising the Mombasa-Eldoret-Tororo railway line to expedite the delivery of food that is unavailable in the local markets.

WFP injects US$ 3.8 million into settlements monthly

With 52 percent refugees now receiving cash-based transfers – from just 36 percent in January 2020 – WFP dispenses the equivalent of US$ 3.8 million a month in the rural refugee economies in nine settlements (at a reduced ration). To enable markets in the rural refugee hosting districts to absorb this monthly cash injection, while being able to meet the food and nutrition needs of both refugees and host communities, WFP has stepped up its support to market development, while also focusing on financial literacy training courses to enhance the capacity of refugees to deal with (digital) banking tools.

Take-home rations for 101,000 school children

In Uganda’s most food-insecure region, Karamoja, WFP distributed take-home rations to 101,000 school children to contribute to their ongoing home-learning – schools throughout Uganda remained closed due to COVID-19. The food arrived as the government issued home schooling guidelines and distributed learning materials in the most vulnerable regions, including Karamoja.