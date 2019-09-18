WFP Uganda Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

28,677 mt of food assistance distributed

US$3 m cash-based transfers made

US$68 m six months (August 2019 – January 2020) net funding requirements

1.38 million people assisted in July 2019*

Operational Updates

• Overview: In July 2019, WFP supported 1.38m people in Uganda. WFP’s operations mainly focused on refugee response with 1.1 million refugees receiving food and nutrition assistance. In Karamoja, WFP provided school meals to 148,000 school going children and implemented nutrition activities for 66,000 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and nursing mothers. WFP also continued to support 26,000 small holder farmers to access markets and participate in agriculture related training.

• Drought Response: The Office of the Prime Minister requested WFP to intervene in Karamoja by supporting government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the delayed and poor rainy season on food security. In response, WFP developed a response plan which includes continuation of its existing programmes and the provision of protective rations. WFP has also initiated consultations with cooperating partners on the implementation plans.

• Strategic Partnership: In the month of July, the Uganda Country Office held two consultative meetings with existing and potential partners on a new partnerships approach, which will define WFP engagement with partners for the next three years. The new approach will maximize the impact of WFP’s General Food and Nutrition Assistance.

• South to South Cooperation Initiatives: WFP supported the inter-ministerial National LabourIntensive Public Works (LIPW) Technical Committee to undertake a study tour to Ethiopia on Productive Safety Nets Programme (PSNP) in Ethiopia. The committee is expected to play a fundamental role in monitoring to ensure compliance with set standards and guidelines, strengthening the capacity of service providers in local governments, quality control and mainstreaming of climate change issues in LIPW implementation.

• Ebola Virus Disease: Uganda remains at risk and on high alert for the importation of EVD from neighbouring DRC, due to the mobile population across the porous border, although there were no new EVD cases reported in the month of July. The outbreak continues to intensify in neighbouring DRC with which Uganda shares a long and porous border.

Tracing and vaccination of people who interacted with an Ebola patient who visited a market near the DRC – Uganda border on July 11, 2019, and later succumbed to Ebola at an Ebola Treatment Unit in Beni-DRC is ongoing. WFP continues to provide logistics, warehousing, transportation and engineering support for Ebola preparedness in Uganda.

• Seasonal Livelihoods Programming training: In partnership with the Makerere University School of Public Health, WFP organised a Seasonal Livelihoods Programming (SLP) refresher training of trainers in preparation of the roll-out of the SLP in Uganda. The SLP is field-based participatory process that brings together communities, government, and development partners. It is designed to integrate multi-sectorial and longer-term operational plans that can highlight which programmes should be implemented when, for whom, and by which partners to build resilience.

• Asset Creation: WFP held an inception meeting with Cooperating Partners (CP) for asset creation in Lamwo and Adjumani districts. Local government and Office of the Prime Minister officials, and WFP staff participated in the meeting aimed at enabling all stakeholders to understand the expectations of all parties involved in the project for both districts.