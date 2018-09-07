WFP Uganda Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

14,029 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.8 m cash based transfers made

US$ 96.6 m six months (August, 2018 – January, 2019) net funding requirements

1.14 m people assisted in July 2018

Operational Context

Despite being East Africa’s breadbasket and a major exporter of grains, levels of food insecurity were still classified as ‘serious’ by the 2017 Global Hunger Index.

While the poverty rate of 19.7 percent indicates a significant decline in the past decade, the country’s population growth has led to the absolute number of people living in poverty remaining constant. Uganda is now the third largest refugee hosting country in the world with 1.3 million refugees living in settlements. Peace and stability was largely restored in 2006, but ongoing conflict in neighbouring countries in the region brings challenges to Uganda achieving its development priorities.

WFP’s portfolio of assistance in Uganda meets the humanitarian needs of people in crisis while supporting the Government to host the growing number of refugees, address the underlying causes of food insecurity and malnutrition and strengthen the national social protection system. WFP assistance is provided through direct implementation, evidence generation, knowledge sharing and capacity strengthening, while building strategic partnerships including through South-South Cooperation.

WFP has been present in Uganda since 1963.

Operational Updates