WFP Uganda Country Brief, July 2018
In Numbers
14,029 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 1.8 m cash based transfers made
US$ 96.6 m six months (August, 2018 – January, 2019) net funding requirements
1.14 m people assisted in July 2018
Operational Context
Despite being East Africa’s breadbasket and a major exporter of grains, levels of food insecurity were still classified as ‘serious’ by the 2017 Global Hunger Index.
While the poverty rate of 19.7 percent indicates a significant decline in the past decade, the country’s population growth has led to the absolute number of people living in poverty remaining constant. Uganda is now the third largest refugee hosting country in the world with 1.3 million refugees living in settlements. Peace and stability was largely restored in 2006, but ongoing conflict in neighbouring countries in the region brings challenges to Uganda achieving its development priorities.
WFP’s portfolio of assistance in Uganda meets the humanitarian needs of people in crisis while supporting the Government to host the growing number of refugees, address the underlying causes of food insecurity and malnutrition and strengthen the national social protection system. WFP assistance is provided through direct implementation, evidence generation, knowledge sharing and capacity strengthening, while building strategic partnerships including through South-South Cooperation.
WFP has been present in Uganda since 1963.
Operational Updates
In July 2018, WFP rolled out the implementation of new food assistance collection procedures in Kiryandongo refugee settlement. From March to July 2018, UNHCR verified over 688,000 refugees across seven out of thirteen settlements. WFP now implements the new food assistance collection procedures in Imvepi, Lobule, Nakivale, Oruchinga,
Palabek, and Kiryandongo settlements. The roll-out is expected to be complete by November 2018.
WFP signed new agreements with 12 partners to support food distribution, and nutrition activities within the thirteen refugee settlements. WFP staff remain present at all distribution sites to provide oversight to partners to ensure refugees are being served in a transparent, accountable and dignified manner.
In Karamoja, WFP worked with local governments as community change champions to encourage community members to enroll in the single registry platform. Households will be biometrically registered to provide the Government of Uganda and WFP accurate data to guide implementation of social protection interventions in communities. The registration and sensitization activities were completed in four districts (Moroto, Kotido, Napak and Kaabong) and are ongoing in the fifth district,
Amudat.
WFP conducted awareness raising activities amongst refugees and the host community in Kyaka II and Rwamwanja on the toll-free helpline. The helpline is a feedback mechanism that enables individuals to make inquiries regarding WFP assistance and the ongoing biometric verification process. The helpline is complemented with activities including radio talk shows and spot messaging, brochures, and banners at all sites to increase outreach.