WFP Uganda Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

13,379 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 7.28 million in cash-based transfers

USD 97.31 million six months (February 2022 – September 2022) net funding requirements

1,469,837 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

Support to refugees

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1,469,837 beneficiaries through both in kind food distributions and cash-based transfers (CBT). Of these, 5,102 beneficiaries were asylum seekers served with hot meals at transit, reception centres and relocated into the settlements.

• WFP continued provision of food assistance through CBT and in-kind modalities to the refugees based on the geographically prioritized rations of between 40 to 70 percent, introduced in November 2021. The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), UNHCR and WFP continue to monitor feedback from the refugees on this change.

• UNHCR and OPM are leading the verification and individual profiling exercise (a survey designed to gather information about their education, income, occupation and specific needs or vulnerabilities) which started in the fourth quarter of 2021 to be complete mid-2022. Once the IPE-data collection has been completed in all settlements, household-level prioritization will be implemented across the refugee response. Upon completion, WFP expects to classify households into three levels of vulnerability: the extremely vulnerable who need larger levels of assistance, the vulnerable who need comparatively lower levels of assistance, and those not vulnerable who can be removed from general food assistance.

• Due to inadequate funds and resultant pipeline breaks projected from March 2022, WFP reverted to single cycle distributions in some settlements and is fast-tracking CBT scale up. This is a departure from the double cycle and staggered distributions introduced as a COVID -19 infection prevention and control measure in the settlements.

• An increase in refugee influx from DRC and South Sudan was noted from end of 2021, with up to 6,123 individuals reported since the start of 2022. Out of these 4,717 individuals are from DRC through Bubukwanga transit centre. WFP is continuing with provision of hot meals and High Energy Biscuits (HEB) for the new arrivals.